La reunion dei Rage Against the Machine segna la fine dei Prophets of Rage
Dopo la notizia che la band di Tom Morello e Zach De La Rocha ha annunciato cinque concerti per il 2020, B-Real e Chuck D hanno detto la loro
La notizia sulla reunion della band di Tom Morello e Zach De La Rocha, che ha annunciato cinque concerti per il 2020, ha fatto fare i salti di gioia ai fan dei Rage Against the Machine e forse un po' meno a colleghi e al pubblico affezionato anche al progetto parallelo di alcuni componenti del gruppo statuinense.
Chuck D e B-Real, membri del supergruppo Prophets of Rage - formato nel 2016 insieme a Morello, Brad Wilk e Tim Commerford dei R.A.T.M - hanno pubblicato sui social le loro considerazioni riguardo alla reunion della formazione di “Bullet in the head”.
Su Instagram il rapper statunitense - di origini messicane e cubane - ha pubblicato una foto accompagnata da una didascalia in cui ha scritto: “Abbiamo vissuto un gran momento e grandi ricordi in poco tempo. Suonare a fianco di Chuck e Tom è stato incredibile per non dire altro.” B-Real ha poi aggiunto:
“È stato divertente finché è durato e spero che abbiamo lasciato una grande impressione e che la musica sia stata una fonte di ispirazione per coloro che ne avevano bisogno. Questo era lo scopo che ci ha uniti. Quindi dico di tenervi tutti informati, rimanete coinvolti e combattete una battaglia positiva.”
Al commento di un fan che ha chiesto se è la fine dei Prophets of Rage il rapper ha risposto scrivendo un semplice “Sì”.
I want to say thank you to the fans that supported @prophetsofrage for the time we've been rocking together. It's been an honor to rock stages and people of all ages with these guys. It's been a great time and great memories in a short time. Rockin along side of Chuck and Tom has been amazing to say the least. It was fun while it lasted and I hope we left a big impression and that the music has been a source of inspiration for those that needed it. That was the purpose we got together. So I say to y'all stay informed, stay engaged and fight the good fight. ✌🏽️🤟🏼
La reazione di Chuck D è arrivata invece su Twitter e con un post il rapper statunitense ha detto: “Si trattava di fare qualcosa di più grande di sé.”
It was about doing something greater than self. 2020 keeping ZDLR spot warm for @RATM & powering a 👊🏿statement for 1000 days was a honorable truth mission in the hours of chaos from the jump... And so the bands rock on.... Let’s go @cypresshill @PublicEnemyFTP @prophetsofrage pic.twitter.com/sFqvwTxfhv— Chuck D (@MrChuckD) November 2, 2019