News - Metal - 02/11/2019

La reunion dei Rage Against the Machine segna la fine dei Prophets of Rage

Dopo la notizia che la band di Tom Morello e Zach De La Rocha ha annunciato cinque concerti per il 2020, B-Real e Chuck D hanno detto la loro

La notizia sulla reunion della band di Tom Morello e Zach De La Rocha, che ha annunciato cinque concerti per il 2020, ha fatto fare i salti di gioia ai fan dei Rage Against the Machine e forse un po' meno a colleghi e al pubblico affezionato anche al progetto parallelo di alcuni componenti del gruppo statuinense.

Chuck D e B-Real, membri del supergruppo Prophets of Rage - formato nel 2016 insieme a Morello, Brad Wilk e Tim Commerford dei R.A.T.M - hanno pubblicato sui social le loro considerazioni riguardo alla reunion della formazione di “Bullet in the head”.

Su Instagram il rapper statunitense - di origini messicane e cubane - ha pubblicato una foto accompagnata da una didascalia in cui ha scritto: “Abbiamo vissuto un gran momento e grandi ricordi in poco tempo. Suonare a fianco di Chuck e Tom è stato incredibile per non dire altro.” B-Real ha poi aggiunto:

“È stato divertente finché è durato e spero che abbiamo lasciato una grande impressione e che la musica sia stata una fonte di ispirazione per coloro che ne avevano bisogno. Questo era lo scopo che ci ha uniti. Quindi dico di tenervi tutti informati, rimanete coinvolti e combattete una battaglia positiva.”

Al commento di un fan che ha chiesto se è la fine dei Prophets of Rage il rapper ha risposto scrivendo un semplice “Sì”.

La reazione di Chuck D è arrivata invece su Twitter e con un post il rapper statunitense ha detto: “Si trattava di fare qualcosa di più grande di sé.”

B-Real Chuck D Prophets Of Rage Rage Against the Machine Tom Morello
© 2019 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.

