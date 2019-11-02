Billy Corgan (Smashing Pumpkins), il nuovo album è ‘Cotillions’
Firmato con il suo nome di battesimo, William Patrick Corgan, il nuovo disco del frontman degli Smashing Pumpkins uscirà il prossimo 22 novembre. Ecco la tracklist
William Patrick Corgan, questo il nome all’anagrafe del frontman degli Smashing Pumpkins, ha annunciato l’uscita del suo nuovo disco solista. Dal titolo “Cotillions”, il nuovo album di Billy Corgan arriverà sui mercati il prossimo 22 novembre. Il musicista statunitense l’ha comunicato ai fan con un messaggio pubblicato sui social - riportato di seguito - accompagnato dall’immagine della copertina della sua nuova fatica discografica - che sarà disponibile su tutte le piattaforme digitali di musica.
L’ideale seguito di “Ogilala" del 2017 è stato presentato dal leader degli Smashing Pumpkins - che si sono riuniti lo scorso anno per la pubblicazione di “Shiny And Oh So Bright - Vol.1 - LP - No Past, No Future, No Sun” - “come una vera manifestazione d’amore” e ha scritto:
“Questo è un disco che viene dal mio cuore. Così come lo è il nuovo disco degli SP che uscirà abbastanza presto. […] A breve vi daremo ulteriori dettagli su come ordinare una copia del disco in vinile, di cui ci saranno due edizioni; la versione Zuzu's sarà in tiratura limitata e presenterà qualcosina in più.”
Ecco la tracklist di “Cotillions”:
01 To Scatter One’s Own
02 Hard Times
03 Jubilee
04 Fragile, The Spark
05 Cotillions
06 Faithless Darlin’
07 Colosseum
08 Martinets
09 Buffalo Boys
10 Dancehall
11 Cri de Coeur
12 Like Lambs
13 Rider
14 Apologia
15 Neptulius
16 6+7
17 Anon
COTILLIONS: NOV 22, this double album, a true labor of love, is available on all digital platforms. All you have to do is pre-subscribe so you can see the song titles and have it waiting for you the moment it comes out. Don’t miss the chance to hear it for yourself before others tell you what my songs are or aren’t. There is a reason I trust you, the people who support me day in and day out, to decide whether or not my efforts are worthy. We live in a different world now, where an artist can speak directly to you without the filter of mass media shaping your heart and opinions before you’ve even had a chance to decide whether this music speaks to you. And this is absolutely an album from my heart. And so is the new SP, which will be out soon enough. I can’t thank you enough for the support I’ve been given to make moments like this possible. Soon, we’ll have details on how you can order a vinyl copy, of which there will be 2 editions; the Zuzu’s version being limited and having more in it. Lastly, please give love to the artist who made the statues on the front cover, @avassfez and shot the cover and all images within, @jennyfaridathastrom. Now, go pre-subscribe for this record. OUT TO YOU Nov 22 -WPC
