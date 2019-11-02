Billy Corgan (Smashing Pumpkins), il nuovo album è ‘Cotillions’

William Patrick Corgan, questo il nome all’anagrafe del frontman degli Smashing Pumpkins, ha annunciato l’uscita del suo nuovo disco solista. Dal titolo “Cotillions”, il nuovo album di Billy Corgan arriverà sui mercati il prossimo 22 novembre. Il musicista statunitense l’ha comunicato ai fan con un messaggio pubblicato sui social - riportato di seguito - accompagnato dall’immagine della copertina della sua nuova fatica discografica - che sarà disponibile su tutte le piattaforme digitali di musica.

L’ideale seguito di “Ogilala" del 2017 è stato presentato dal leader degli Smashing Pumpkins - che si sono riuniti lo scorso anno per la pubblicazione di “Shiny And Oh So Bright - Vol.1 - LP - No Past, No Future, No Sun” - “come una vera manifestazione d’amore” e ha scritto:

“Questo è un disco che viene dal mio cuore. Così come lo è il nuovo disco degli SP che uscirà abbastanza presto. […] A breve vi daremo ulteriori dettagli su come ordinare una copia del disco in vinile, di cui ci saranno due edizioni; la versione Zuzu's sarà in tiratura limitata e presenterà qualcosina in più.”

Ecco la tracklist di “Cotillions”:

01 To Scatter One’s Own

02 Hard Times

03 Jubilee

04 Fragile, The Spark

05 Cotillions

06 Faithless Darlin’

07 Colosseum

08 Martinets

09 Buffalo Boys

10 Dancehall

11 Cri de Coeur

12 Like Lambs

13 Rider

14 Apologia

15 Neptulius

16 6+7

17 Anon