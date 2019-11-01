Cat Stevens / Yusuf, guarda il video dell'inedito 'Toy heart'
La canzone anticipa la ristampa della versione super deluxe della riedizione del disco "Back to earth" del 1978
È uscito oggi, 1 novembre, il video dell'inedito di Steven Demetre Georgiou che anticipa la ristampa della versione super deluxe della riedizione del disco "Back to earth" del 1978 - ultimo album pubblicato dal cantautore inglese con il nome d'arte di Cat Stevens nel 1978, prima di adottare lo pseudonimo di Yusuf, scelto dopo la conversione all'islam. Ecco "Toy heart", da oggi disponibile anche sulle piattaforme digitali di musica e in radio:
La ristampa di "Back to earth", nella riedizione in versione deluxe, arriverà sui mercati il prossimo 28 febbraio 2020: il cofanetto include l'album originale, rimasterizzato presso gli studi di Abbey Road, e i brani inediti "Butterfly" e quello pubblicato oggi, 1 novembre - esclusi dalla pubblicazione del 1978 perchè ritenuti troppo pop per essere inclusi nel disco. La riedizione si completa di demo, tracce out-take e il concerto UNICEF Year Of The Child del 1979 andato inscena Wembley Arena, l'ultima esibizione dal vivo del cantante col nome di Cat Stevens.
Più avanti le copertine che accompagnano una la riedizione super deluxe di "Back To Earth" e l'altra il brano "Toy heart". Di seguitoi la tracklist:
CD1 Remastered - Original album remastered from analogue tapes
1. Just Another Night
2. Daytime
3. Bad Brakes
4. Randy
5. The Artist
6. Last Love Song
7. Nascimento
8. Father
9. New York Times
10. Never
CD2: Return to Earth – The original stereo mix
1. Just Another Night
2. Daytime
3. Bad Brakes
4. Randy
5. The Artist
6. Last Love Song
7. Nascimento
8. Father
9. New York Times
10. Never
CD3: Unearthed - Live tracks, rare demos and two beautiful, completely unheard recordings
1. Butterfly (previously unreleased)
2. Toy Heart (previously unreleased)
3. New York Times (new mix) previously unreleased
4. Just Another Night (demo) previously unreleased
5. Last Love Song (Session Mix) previously unreleased
6. Daytime (Live 2017 Adelaide)
7. Bad Brakes (Live 2011 Albert Hall)
8. Last Love Song (Live 2014 Toronto)
9. Nascimento (Solto) previously unreleased
10. Just Another Night (Live 2016 Nashville)
11. Bad Brakes (instrumental) previously unreleased
CD4: Alpha Omega (A Musical Revelation) - Completion of the circle. Yusuf helps his brother David realise his own musical ambition by producing the 1978 album Alpha Omega, featuring the much loved 'Child For A Day'
1. Universe
2. I Who Am I
3. Paradise
4. Inventions
5. I See That Face
6. Child For A Day
7. Sing, Love Is Everywhere
8. Alpha Omega
9. Music Is The 7th Wonder
10. Dreamer
11. World
12. Listen To Me
13. I Believe
CD5: UNICEF Year Of The Child Concert at Wembley Arena 1979 - The last love song. Cat performs under this name, what will be his final farewell at UNICEF's 1979 Year Of The Child charity concert at London's Wembley Arena.
1. The Wind with intro from Paul Gambaccini
2. On The Road To Find Out
3. Just Another Night
4. Daytime/Where Do The Children Play?
5. Father & Son
6. Morning Has Broken (with Belmont Junior School Choir)
7. Peace Train
8. Child For A Day (with Richard Thompson and David Essex)
LP ONE: Remastered - Original album remastered for vinyl from analogue tapes
A1 Just Another Night
A2 Daytime
A3 Bad Brakes
A4 Randy
A5 The Artist
B1 Last Love Song
B2 Nascimento
B3 Father
B4 New York Times
B5 Never
LP TWO: Year Of The Child Concert at Wembley Arena 1979
A1 The Wind with intro from Paul Gambaccini
A2 On The Road To Find Out
A3 Just Another Night
A4 Daytime/Where Do The Children Play?
B1 Father & Son
B2 Morning Has Broken
B3 Peace Train
B4 Child For A Day