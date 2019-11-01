Cat Stevens / Yusuf, guarda il video dell'inedito 'Toy heart'

È uscito oggi, 1 novembre, il video dell'inedito di Steven Demetre Georgiou che anticipa la ristampa della versione super deluxe della riedizione del disco "Back to earth" del 1978 - ultimo album pubblicato dal cantautore inglese con il nome d'arte di Cat Stevens nel 1978, prima di adottare lo pseudonimo di Yusuf, scelto dopo la conversione all'islam. Ecco "Toy heart", da oggi disponibile anche sulle piattaforme digitali di musica e in radio:

La ristampa di "Back to earth", nella riedizione in versione deluxe, arriverà sui mercati il prossimo 28 febbraio 2020: il cofanetto include l'album originale, rimasterizzato presso gli studi di Abbey Road, e i brani inediti "Butterfly" e quello pubblicato oggi, 1 novembre - esclusi dalla pubblicazione del 1978 perchè ritenuti troppo pop per essere inclusi nel disco. La riedizione si completa di demo, tracce out-take e il concerto UNICEF Year Of The Child del 1979 andato inscena Wembley Arena, l'ultima esibizione dal vivo del cantante col nome di Cat Stevens.

Più avanti le copertine che accompagnano una la riedizione super deluxe di "Back To Earth" e l'altra il brano "Toy heart". Di seguitoi la tracklist:



CD1 Remastered - Original album remastered from analogue tapes

CD2: Return to Earth – The original stereo mix

CD3: Unearthed - Live tracks, rare demos and two beautiful, completely unheard recordings

CD4: Alpha Omega (A Musical Revelation) - Completion of the circle. Yusuf helps his brother David realise his own musical ambition by producing the 1978 album Alpha Omega, featuring the much loved 'Child For A Day'

CD5: UNICEF Year Of The Child Concert at Wembley Arena 1979 - The last love song. Cat performs under this name, what will be his final farewell at UNICEF's 1979 Year Of The Child charity concert at London's Wembley Arena.

LP ONE: Remastered - Original album remastered for vinyl from analogue tapes

LP TWO: Year Of The Child Concert at Wembley Arena 1979

