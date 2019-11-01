Rockol - sezioni principali

News - Pop/Rock - 01/11/2019

Cat Stevens / Yusuf, guarda il video dell'inedito 'Toy heart'

La canzone anticipa la ristampa della versione super deluxe della riedizione del disco "Back to earth" del 1978

Cat Stevens / Yusuf, guarda il video dell&#039;inedito &#039;Toy heart&#039;

È uscito oggi, 1 novembre, il video dell'inedito di Steven Demetre Georgiou che anticipa la ristampa della versione super deluxe della riedizione del disco "Back to earth" del 1978 - ultimo album pubblicato dal cantautore inglese con il nome d'arte di Cat Stevens nel 1978, prima di adottare lo pseudonimo di Yusuf, scelto dopo la conversione all'islam. Ecco "Toy heart", da oggi disponibile anche sulle piattaforme digitali di musica e in radio:

La ristampa di "Back to earth", nella riedizione in versione deluxe, arriverà sui mercati il prossimo 28 febbraio 2020: il cofanetto include l'album originale, rimasterizzato presso gli studi di Abbey Road, e i brani inediti "Butterfly" e quello pubblicato oggi, 1 novembre - esclusi dalla pubblicazione del 1978 perchè ritenuti troppo pop per essere inclusi nel disco. La riedizione si completa di demo, tracce out-take e il concerto UNICEF Year Of The Child del 1979 andato inscena Wembley Arena, l'ultima esibizione dal vivo del cantante col nome di Cat Stevens.

Più avanti le copertine che accompagnano una la riedizione super deluxe di "Back To Earth" e l'altra il brano "Toy heart". Di seguitoi la tracklist:

CD1 Remastered - Original album remastered from analogue tapes
1.    Just Another Night
2.    Daytime
3.    Bad Brakes
4.    Randy
5.    The Artist
6.    Last Love Song
7.    Nascimento
8.    Father
9.    New York Times
10.    Never

CD2: Return to Earth – The original stereo mix
1.    Just Another Night
2.    Daytime
3.    Bad Brakes
4.    Randy
5.    The Artist
6.    Last Love Song
7.    Nascimento
8.    Father
9.    New York Times
10.    Never

CD3: Unearthed - Live tracks, rare demos and two beautiful, completely unheard recordings
1.    Butterfly (previously unreleased)
2.    Toy Heart (previously unreleased)
3.    New York Times (new mix) previously unreleased
4.    Just Another Night (demo) previously unreleased
5.    Last Love Song (Session Mix) previously unreleased
6.    Daytime (Live 2017 Adelaide)
7.    Bad Brakes (Live 2011 Albert Hall)
8.    Last Love Song (Live 2014 Toronto)
9.    Nascimento (Solto)       previously unreleased
10.    Just Another Night (Live 2016 Nashville)
11.    Bad Brakes (instrumental) previously unreleased

CD4: Alpha Omega (A Musical Revelation) - Completion of the circle.  Yusuf helps his brother David realise his own musical ambition by producing the 1978 album Alpha Omega, featuring the much loved 'Child For A Day'
1.    Universe
2.    I Who Am I
3.    Paradise
4.    Inventions
5.    I See That Face
6.    Child For A Day
7.    Sing, Love Is Everywhere
8.    Alpha Omega
9.    Music Is The 7th Wonder
10.    Dreamer
11.    World
12.    Listen To Me
13.    I Believe

CD5: UNICEF Year Of The Child Concert at Wembley Arena 1979 - The last love song. Cat performs under this name, what will be his final farewell at UNICEF's 1979 Year Of The Child charity concert at London's Wembley Arena.
1.    The Wind with intro from Paul Gambaccini
2.    On The Road To Find Out
3.    Just Another Night
4.    Daytime/Where Do The Children Play?
5.    Father & Son
6.    Morning Has Broken (with Belmont Junior School Choir)
7.    Peace Train
8.    Child For A Day (with Richard Thompson and David Essex)

LP ONE: Remastered - Original album remastered for vinyl from analogue tapes
A1           Just Another Night
A2           Daytime
A3           Bad Brakes
A4           Randy
A5           The Artist

B1           Last Love Song
B2           Nascimento
B3           Father
B4           New York Times
B5           Never

LP TWO: Year Of The Child Concert at Wembley Arena 1979
A1           The Wind with intro from Paul Gambaccini
A2           On The Road To Find Out
A3           Just Another Night
A4           Daytime/Where Do The Children Play?

B1           Father & Son
B2           Morning Has Broken
B3           Peace Train
B4           Child For A Day

https://cdnrockol-rockolcomsrl.netdna-ssl.com/l2uiV_VAX5M7OE-8yuzfeTGsyZw=/700x0/smart/rockol-img/img/foto/upload/7316a59d-4fea-4e68-8541-39e90733f69d.jpg
https://cdnrockol-rockolcomsrl.netdna-ssl.com/uPhXwVPpZNIQxflCM1L4kmtRRE8=/700x0/smart/rockol-img/img/foto/upload/38dc7368-4baf-46b3-aa47-2735f10a462e.jpg
Segui Rockol su Instagram per non perderti le notizie più importanti!
Scheda artista Tour&Concerti Testi
Cat Stevens/Yusuf Islam Richard Thompson
© 2019 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.
Tre accordi e la verità, questo è il segreto di Van Morrison Come ci ha ricordato Forrest Gump a Savannah, seduto su di una panchina alla fermata del bus, la vita è come una scatola di cioccolatini non sai mai quello che ti capita, non sono tutti uguali...
Vai alla recensione Leggi la recensione

© 2019 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.
Policy uso immagini

Rockol

  • Utilizza solo immagini fotografiche rese disponibili a fini promozionali (“for press use”) da case discografiche e uffici stampa.
  • Usa le immagini per finalità di critica ed esercizio del diritto di cronaca, in modalità degradata conforme alle prescrizioni della legge sul diritto d'autore, utilizzate ad esclusivo corredo dei propri contenuti informativi.
  • Accetta solo fotografie non esclusive, destinate a utilizzo su testate e, quindi, libere da diritti.
  • Pubblica immagini fotografiche dal vivo concesse in utilizzo da fotografi dei quali viene riportato il copyright.
  • È disponibile a corrispondere all'avente diritto un equo compenso in caso di pubblicazione di fotografie il cui autore sia, all'atto della pubblicazione, ignoto.

Segnalazioni

Vogliate segnalarci immediatamente la eventuali presenza di immagini non rientranti nelle fattispecie di cui sopra, per una nostra rapida valutazione e, ove confermato l’improprio utilizzo, per una immediata rimozione.