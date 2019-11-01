Ariana Grande con Nicki Minaj e Normani: ecco il brano ‘Bad to you’
Ascolta la nuova canzone tratta dalla colonna sonora, il cui album è co-prodotto dalla popstar di “Thank u, next”, del film ‘Charlie’s Angels’
“Bad to you” è il titolo della nuova canzone tratta dalla colonna sonora del film di prossima uscita “Charlie's Angels”, interpretata dalla popstar di “Thank u, next” insieme a Nicki Minaj e Normani.
Ariana Grande, che ha co-prodotto l'album con le musiche del nuovo capitolo cinematografico - seguito dell’omonima serie e il film del 2000 con il supporto musicale delle Destiny's Child - ha firmato tre brani oltre al nuovo singolo, disponibile da ieri 31 ottobre.
La popstar ventiseienne, infatti, ha scritto anche diverse canzoni come "Don’t call me angel", in collaborazione con Lana Del Rey e Miley Cyrus, “Nobody” con Chaca Man, “How I look on you” e “Got her own” con Victoria Monet.
Ariana Grande ha diffuso sui social i titoli delle canzoni e dei relativi artisti che accompagneranno il film, in arrivo nelle sale cinematografiche statunitensi il prossimo 15 novembre. Nei cinema italiani arriverà, invece, il 9 gennaio 2020.
Ecco la tracklist:
the charlie’s angels soundtrack is available for preorder now ! 👼🏼🖤 excited and honored to have so many phenomenal, bad ass mf women involved in this incredibly special project. we’re all so excited for you to hear this poppy, mildly trappy at times, action filled, dream of a soundtrack. these songs are so right for this film! this has been such a unique and exciting experience for me and i’m so excited to see it and scream whenever i hear all my friends’ voices. the time is almost here @awsuki @ilya_music ! thank u for having me along on this ride !
“Bad To You” di Ariana Grande, Normani & Nicki Minaj
"Don’t Call Me Angel (Charlie’s Angels)” di Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus & Lana Del Rey
“Eyes Off You” di M-22, Arlissa & Kiana Ledé
“Bad Girls” (Gigamesh Remix) di Donna Summer
“Nobody” di Ariana Grande & Chaka Khan
“Pantera” di Anitta
“How I Look On You” di Ariana Grande
“Blackout” di Danielle Bradbery
“Got Her Own” di Ariana Grande & Victoria Monét
“Charlie’s Angel Theme” (Black Caviar Remix) di Jack Elliott & Allyn Ferguson