Kanye West: l'elenco di tutti i collaboratori di "Jesus Is King"...

E' appena uscito "Jesus Is King" di Kanye West. Come noto, per l'album il rapper di Atlanta si è fatto guidare abbondantemente dalla sua ritrovata religiosità: insomma, la spiritualità e la fede sono stati il faro di questo nuovo progetto. Fra gli aspetti più curiosi della lavorazione c'è la richiesta fatta da Kanye di astenersi dai rapporti sessuali prematrimoniali: una clausola evidentemente legata al suo percorso di fede.

Ecco, quindi, l'elenco completo dei credits si "Jesus Is King", con tutti i nomi dei collaboratori, brano per brano (chissà quanti di loro hanno davvero seguito il "consiglio" di Kanye a proposito dei rapporti sessuali pre-matrimonio?).

Fra i citati troviamo personaggi importanti come Ty Dolla $ign, Clipse, Kenny G, Timbaland, Pi’erre Bourne, E*vax of Ratatat, CyHi the Prynce, Ronny J, Labrinth, Francis and the Lights, Mike Dean... buona lettura:

West, peraltro, ha già annunciato - ospite di Zane Lowe a "Beats 1" di Apple Music - che il prossimo 25 dicembre pubblicherà un nuovo album. Vista la svolta religiosa, il titolo non poteva che essere “Jesus is born”.