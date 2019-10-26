Kanye West: l'elenco di tutti i collaboratori di "Jesus Is King"...
...sono moltissimi e ci sono nomi davvero di un certo peso (piccolo spoiler: Timbaland). Ecco tutti i credits, brano per brano
E' appena uscito "Jesus Is King" di Kanye West. Come noto, per l'album il rapper di Atlanta si è fatto guidare abbondantemente dalla sua ritrovata religiosità: insomma, la spiritualità e la fede sono stati il faro di questo nuovo progetto. Fra gli aspetti più curiosi della lavorazione c'è la richiesta fatta da Kanye di astenersi dai rapporti sessuali prematrimoniali: una clausola evidentemente legata al suo percorso di fede.
Ecco, quindi, l'elenco completo dei credits si "Jesus Is King", con tutti i nomi dei collaboratori, brano per brano (chissà quanti di loro hanno davvero seguito il "consiglio" di Kanye a proposito dei rapporti sessuali pre-matrimonio?).
Fra i citati troviamo personaggi importanti come Ty Dolla $ign, Clipse, Kenny G, Timbaland, Pi’erre Bourne, E*vax of Ratatat, CyHi the Prynce, Ronny J, Labrinth, Francis and the Lights, Mike Dean... buona lettura:
01 Every Hour [ft. Sunday Service Choir]
Producer: Budgie, Federico Vindver, Kanye West
Composer: Benjamin Scholefield, Federico Vindver, Kanye West
Lyricist: Benjamin Scholefield, Federico Vindver, Kanye West
Additional Vocals: Sunday Service Choir
Associated Performer: Sunday Service Choir
Featured Artist: Sunday Service Choir
Mastering Engineer: Mike Dean
Mixer: Federico Vindver
Recording Engineer: Josh Bales, Josh Berg, Shane Fitzgibbon
Studio Personnel: Federico Vindver, Josh Bales, Josh Berg, Mike Dean, Shane Fitzgibbon
02 Selah
Producer: benny blanco, BoogzDaBeast, E*vax, Federico Vindver, Francis Starlite, Kanye West
Composer: CYDEL CHARLES YOUNG, Dexter Raymond Mills Jr., Federico Vindver, Gene Thornton, Jahmal Gwin, Jeffrey LaValley, Kanye West, Rennard East, Terrence Thornton, evan mast
Lyricist: CYDEL CHARLES YOUNG, Dexter Raymond Mills Jr., Federico Vindver, Gene Thornton, Jahmal Gwin, Jeffrey LaValley, Kanye West, Rennard East, Terrence Thornton, evan mast
Additional Producer: benny blanco, Francis Starlite
Additional Vocals: Anthony Clemons, Bongo ByTheWay, Sunday Service Choir
Associated Performer: Anthony Clemons, Bongo ByTheWay, Sunday Service Choir
Co-Producer: BoogzDaBeast, Federico Vindver
Mastering Engineer: Mike Dean
Mixer: Jess Jackson, Mike Dean
Recording Engineer: Andrew Drucker, Jamie Peters, Jesse Ray Emster, Josh Bales, Josh Berg, Randy Urbanski, Shane Fitzgibbon, Steven Felix, Zack Djurich
Studio Personnel: Andrew Drucker, Jamie Peters, Jess Jackson, Jesse Ray Emster, Josh Bales, Josh Berg, Mike Dean, Randy Urbanski, Shane Fitzgibbon, Steven Felix, Zack Djurich
03 Follow God
Producer: BoogzDaBeast, Kanye West, Xcelence
Composer: Aaron Butts, Bryant Bell, Calvin Eubanks, Curtis Eubanks, Jahmal Gwin, Kanye West
Lyricist: Aaron Butts, Bryant Bell, Calvin Eubanks, Curtis Eubanks, Jahmal Gwin, Kanye West
Mastering Engineer: Mike Dean
Mixer: Jess Jackson, Mike Dean
Recording Engineer: Andrew Drucker, Josh Bales, Josh Berg, Randy Urbanski
Studio Personnel: Andrew Drucker, Jess Jackson, Josh Bales, Josh Berg, Mike Dean, Randy Urbanski
04 Closed on Sunday
Producer: Angel Lopez, Brian ‘AllDay’, Federico Vindver, Kanye West, Timbaland
Composer: Angel Lopez, Brian Miller, Chango Farías Gómez, Federico Vindver, Gene Thornton, Kanye West, Rennard East, Terrence Thornton, Timothy Mosley, Victory Elyse Boyd
Lyricist: Angel Lopez, Brian Miller, Chango Farías Gómez, Federico Vindver, Gene Thornton, Kanye West, Rennard East, Terrence Thornton, Timothy Mosley, Victory Elyse Boyd
Assistant Mixer: Sage Skolfield, Sean Solymar
Mastering Engineer: Mike Dean
Mixer: Jess Jackson, Mike Dean
Recording Engineer: Andrew Drucker, Josh Bales, Josh Berg, Randy Urbanski
Studio Personnel: Andrew Drucker, Jess Jackson, Josh Bales, Josh Berg, Mike Dean, Randy Urbanski, Sage Skolfield, Sean Solymar
05 On God
Producer: BoogzDaBeast, Federico Vindver, Kanye West, Michael Cerda, Pi’erre Bourne
Composer: CYDEL CHARLES YOUNG, Federico Vindver, Jahmal Gwin, Jordan Timothy Jenks, Kanye West, Michael Cerda
Lyricist: CYDEL CHARLES YOUNG, Federico Vindver, Jahmal Gwin, Jordan Timothy Jenks, Kanye West, Michael Cerda
Additional Producer: Federico Vindver
Assistant Mixer: Jeremie Inhaber, Robin Florent, Scott Desmarais
Co-Producer: Pi’erre Bourne
Mastering Engineer: Mike Dean
Mix Engineer: Chris Galland
Mixer: Manny Marroquin
Recording Engineer: Andrew Drucker, Josh Bales, Josh Berg, Randy Urbanski
Studio Personnel: Andrew Drucker, Chris Galland, Jeremie Inhaber, Josh Bales, Josh Berg, Manny Marroquin, Mike Dean, Randy Urbanski, Robin Florent, Scott Desmarais
06 Everything We Need
Producer: BoogzDaBeast, FNZ, Federico Vindver, Kanye West, Mike Dean, Ronny J
Composer: Anthony Clemons, Bradford Lewis, Cydel Charles Young, Federico Vindver, Isaac DeBoni, Jahmal Gwin, Kanye West, Michael Mule, Mike Dean, Ronald Spence Jr., Tyrone William Griffin Jr.
Lyricist: Anthony Clemons, Bradford Lewis, Cydel Charles Young, Federico Vindver, Isaac DeBoni, Jahmal Gwin, Kanye West, Michael Mule, Mike Dean, Ronald Spence Jr., Tyrone William Griffin Jr.
Additional Producer: Mike Dean
Additional Vocals: Sunday Service Choir
Assistant Mixer: Sage Skolfield, Sean Solymar
Associated Performer: B. Lewis, Sunday Service Choir
Co-Producer: BoogzDaBeast, Federico Vindver
Featured Artist: Ant Clemons, Ty Dolla $ign
Guitar: B. Lewis
Mastering Engineer: Mike Dean
Mixer: Jess Jackson, Mike Dean
Recording Engineer: Andrew Drucker, Jamie Peters, Jesse Ray Ernster, Josh Bales, Josh Berg, Randy Urbanski, Shane Fitzgibbon, Zack Djurich
Studio Personnel: Andrew Drucker, Jamie Peters, Jess Jackson, Jesse Ray Ernster, Josh Bales, Josh Berg, Mike Dean, Randy Urbanski, Sage Skolfield, Sean Solymar, Shane Fitzgibbon, Zack Djurich
07 Water [ft. Ant Clemons]
Producer: Angel Lopez, BoogzDaBeast, Federico Vindver, Kanye West, Timbaland
Composer: Alexander Nelson Klein, Angel Lopez, Anthony Clemons, Bruce Haack, Federico Vindver, Jahmal Gwin, Kanye West, Timothy Mosley, Victory Elyse Boyd
Lyricist: Alexander Nelson Klein, Angel Lopez, Anthony Clemons, Bruce Haack, Federico Vindver, Jahmal Gwin, Kanye West, Timothy Mosley, Victory Elyse Boyd
Additional Vocals: Anthony Clemons, Sunday Service Choir
Associated Performer: Anthony Clemons, Sunday Service Choir
Co-Producer: Angel Lopez, Federico Vindver, Timbaland
Featured Artist: Ant Clemons
Mastering Engineer: Mike Dean
Mixer: Jess Jackson, Mike Dean
Recording Engineer: Andrew Drucker, Jamie Peters, Josh Bales, Josh Berg, Randy Urbanski, Shane Fitzgibbon
Studio Personnel: Andrew Drucker, Jamie Peters, Jess Jackson, Josh Bales, Josh Berg, Mike Dean, Randy Urbanski, Shane Fitzgibbon
08 God Is
Producer: Angel Lopez, Federico Vindver, Kanye West, Labrinth, Warryn Campbell
Composer: Angel Lopez, Federico Vindver, Kanye West, Robert Fryson, Timothy Lee McKenzie, Victory Elyse Boyd, Warryn Campbell
Lyricist: Angel Lopez, Federico Vindver, Kanye West, Robert Fryson, Timothy Lee McKenzie, Victory Elyse Boyd, Warryn Campbell
Additional Vocals: Labrinth
Associated Performer: Labrinth
Co-Producer: Angel Lopez, Federico Vindver
Mastering Engineer: Mike Dean
Mixer: Jess Jackson, Mike Dean
Recording Engineer: Jamie Peters, Josh Bales, Josh Berg, Randy Urbanski
Studio Personnel: Jamie Peters, Jess Jackson, Josh Bales, Josh Berg, Mike Dean, Randy Urbanski
09 Hands On [ft. Fred Hammond]
Producer: Angel Lopez, Federico Vindver, Kanye West, Timbaland
Composer: Aaron Butts, Angel Lopez, Federico Vindver, Fred Hammond, Kanye West, Timothy Mosley
Lyricist: Aaron Butts, Angel Lopez, Federico Vindver, Fred Hammond, Kanye West, Timothy Mosley
Featured Artist: Fred Hammond
Mastering Engineer: Mike Dean
Mixer: Jess Jackson, Mike Dean
Recording Engineer: Jamie Peters, Josh Bales, Josh Berg, Randy Urbanski
Studio Personnel: Jamie Peters, Jess Jackson, Josh Bales, Josh Berg, Mike Dean, Randy Urbanski
10 Use This Gospel [ft. Clipse and Kenny G]
Producer: Angel Lopez, BoogzDaBeast, DrtWrk, Federico Vindver, Kanye West, Pi’erre Bourne, Timbaland
Composer: Angel Lopez, Derek Watkins, Federico Vindver, Gene Thornton, Jahmal Gwin, Jordan Timothy Jenks, Kanye West, Kenneth Bruce Gorelick, Rennard East, Terrence Thorton, Timothy Mosley
Lyricist: Angel Lopez, Derek Watkins, Federico Vindver, Gene Thornton, Jahmal Gwin, Jordan Timothy Jenks, Kanye West, Kenneth Bruce Gorelick, Rennard East, Terrence Thornton, Timothy Mosley
Associated Performer: Kenny G
Co-Producer: BoogzaDaBeast, Pi’erre Bourne
Featured Artist: Clipse, Kenny G
Mastering Engineer: Mike Dean
Mixer: Jess Jackson, Mike Dean
Recording Engineer: Andrew Drucker, Josh Bales, Josh Berg, Randy Urbanski
Saxophone: Kenny G
Studio Personnel: Andrew Drucker, Jess Jackson, Josh Bales, Josh Berg, Mike Dean, Randy Urbanski
11 Jesus Is Lord
Producer: Angel Lopez, Brian 'AllDay', Federico Vindver, Kanye West, Timbaland
Composer: Angel Lopez, Brian Miller, Claude Leveillee, Federico Vindver, Kanye West, Timothy Mosley
Lyricist: Angel Lopez, Brian Miller, Claude Leveillee, Federico Vindver, Kanye West, Timothy Mosley
Assistant Mixer: Jeremie Inhaber, Robin Florent, Scott Desmarais
Associated Performer: Jesse McGinty, Mike Cordone
Euphonium: Jesse McGinty
French Horn: JesseMcGinty
Mastering Engineer: Mike Dean
Mix Engineer: Chris Galland
Mixer: Jess Jackson, Manny Marroquin, Mike Dean
Recording Engineer: Andrew Drucker, Josh Bales, Josh Berg, Randy Urbanski
Saxophone: Jesse McGinty
Studio Personnel: Andrew Drucker, Chris Galland, Jeremie Inhaber, Jesse Jackson, Josh Bales, Josh Berg, Manny Marroquin, Mike Dean, Randy Urbanski, Robin Florent, Scott Desmarais
Trombone: Jesse McGinty
Trumpet: Jesse McGinty, Mike Cordone
Tuba: Jesse McGinty
West, peraltro, ha già annunciato - ospite di Zane Lowe a "Beats 1" di Apple Music - che il prossimo 25 dicembre pubblicherà un nuovo album. Vista la svolta religiosa, il titolo non poteva che essere “Jesus is born”.