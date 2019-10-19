Steven Van Zandt, in arrivo il cofanetto con 50 inediti 'Rock'n'Roll Rebel'

Lo storico sodale di Bruce Springsteen Steven Van Zandt pubblicherà il prossimo 6 dicembre il box set da collezione "Rock'n'Roll Rebel - The Early Work": nel cofanetto - disponibile in due versioni, da quattro CD o da sette LP, con tiratura limitata a mille esemplari - troveranno spazio i primi sei dischi da solista pubblicati da Little Steven - "Men Without Women" (1982), "Voice Of America" (1983), "Sun City" (1985), "Freedom - No Compromise" (1987), "Revolution" (1989) e "Born Again Savage" (1999), quest'ultimo mai pubblicato in vinile - e 51 brani inediti tra outtakes, registrazioni dal vivo, demo e versioni alternative.

"E' stata una mazzata setacciare gli archivi per scovare tutte queste gemme nascoste", ha spiegato al proposito l'artista: "Oltre alle demo in varie fasi di completamento, ci sono intere canzoni che avevo completamente dimenticato, e abbiamo trovato alcune cose molto precoci pre-Jukes come Southside Johnny and the Kid (e il bambino ero io). Sono entusiasta di riavere le mie cose su vinile per la prima volta dopo decenni".

Contemporaneamente al cofanetto - che sarà reso disponibile anche in formato digitale - verrà pubblicato anche un volume di 144 pagine con scritti inediti di Van Zandt relativi a ogni album incluso nel cofanetto, i testi di tutti i brani presenti e foto inedite.

Ecco, di seguito, la tracklist completa di "Rock'n'Roll Rebel - The Early Work":

LITTLE STEVEN AND THE DISCIPLES OF SOUL: MEN WITHOUT WOMEN (1982)

1. Lyin' In A Bed Of Fire

2. Inside Of Me

3. Until The Good Is Gone

4. Men Without Women

5. Under The Gun

6. Save Me

7. Princess Of Little Italy

8. Angel Eyes

9. Forever

10. I've Been Waiting

LITTLE STEVEN AND THE DISCIPLES OF SOUL: VOICE OF AMERICA (1983)

1. Voice Of America

2. Justice

3. Checkpoint Charlie

4. Solidarity

5. Out Of The Darkness

6. Los Desaparecidos (The Disappeared Ones)

7. Fear

8. I Am A Patriot (And The River Opens For The Righteous)

9. Among The Believers

10. Undefeated (Everybody Goes Home)

LITTLE STEVEN: FREEDOM – NO COMPROMISE (1987)

1. Freedom

2. Trail Of Broken Treaties

3. Pretoria

4. Bitter Fruit

5. No More Party's

6. Can't You Feel The Fire

7. Native American

8. Sanctuary

LITTLE STEVEN: REVOLUTION (1989)

1. Revolution (Deluxe Edition)

2. Where Do We Go From Here

3. Revolution

4. Education

5. Balance

6. Love and Forgiveness

7. Newspeak

8. Sexy

9. Leonard Peltier

10. Liberation Theology

11. Discipline

LITTLE STEVEN VAN ZANDT: BORN AGAIN SAVAGE (1999) – 2 x LP

1. Born Again Savage

2. Camouflage of Righteousness

3. Guns, Drugs, And Gasoline

4. Face of God

5. Saint Francis

6. Salvation

7. Organize

8. Flesheater

9. Lust for Enlightenment

10. Tongues of Angels

ARTISTS UNITED AGAINST APARTHEID: SUN CITY (1985)

1. Sun City

2. No More Apartheid

3. Revolutionary Situation

4. Sun City (Version II) (Edit)

5. Let Me See Your I.D.

6. The Struggle Continues

7. Silver And Gold

BONUS TRACKS (4 CD):



DISC 1: MEN WITHOUT WOMEN (AND BEFORE)

1. RockNRoll Rebel (Previously Unreleased - Studio Track - 1983) - Little Steven

2. Who Told You? (Previously Unreleased - Gulliver’s Pub - Red Bank, NJ - June 15, 1973) - Southside Johnny and The Kid

3. That’s How It Feels (Previously Unreleased - Stone Pony - Asbury Park, NJ - May 30, 1976) - Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes

4. When You Dance (Previously Unreleased - Rehearsal - Mono - 1976) - Asbury Jukes

5. Little Darlin’ (Previously Unreleased - Stone Pony Rehearsal - Mono - 1977) - Asbury Jukes

6. Ain’t No Lady (Previously Unreleased - Stone Pony Rehearsal - Mono - 1977) - Asbury Jukes

7. Love On The Wrong Side of Town (Previously Unreleased - Stone Pony Rehearsal - Mono - 1977) - Asbury Jukes

8. Little Girl So Fine (Previously Unreleased - Rehearsal - Mono - 1976) - Asbury Jukes

9. Some Things Just Don’t Change (Previously Unreleased - Stone Pony Rehearsal - Mono - 1977) - Asbury Jukes

10. She Got Me Where She Wants Me (Previously Unreleased - Stone Pony Rehearsal - Mono - 1977) - Asbury Jukes

11. Men Without Women Radio Spot (1982)

12. Angel Eyes (Previously Unreleased - Britt Row Version - 1982) - Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul

13. Forever (Previously Unreleased - Britt Row Version - 1982) - Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul

14. Until The Good Is Gone (Previously Unreleased - Britt Row Version - 1982) - Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul

15. I’ve Been Waiting (Previously Unreleased - Early Version – 1982) - Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul with Southside Johnny

16. Caravan (7” single - 1982) - Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul

17. Save Me (Previously Unreleased - Peppermint Lounge - New York, NY - July 18, 1982) - Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul

18. Time (Previously Unreleased - Studio Track - 1982) - Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul

DISC 2: VOICE OF AMERICA

1. This Time It’s For Real (Previously Unreleased - Marquee Club - London, UK - October 18, 1982/Peppermint Lounge - New York, NY - July 18, 1982) - Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul

2. It’s Possible (Previously Unreleased - Studio Track - Mono - Date Unknown) - Little Steven

3. Vote! (That Mutha Out) (12” single - 1984) - Little Steven

4. Vote! Part II (Previously Unreleased - Rap Version - 1984) - Little Steven

5. Vote! Part III (After World War III) (Rap Version - 12” single - 1984) - Little Steven

6. Vote! Part IV (Instrumental) (12” single - 1984) - Little Steven

7. Vote! Part V (Previously Unreleased - Rap Version - 1984)

8. Caravan (Previously Unreleased - Marquee Club - London, UK - October 18, 1982) - Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul

9. I Don’t Want To Go Home (Previously Unreleased - Marquee Club - London, UK - October 18, 1982) - Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul

10. US Festival Radio Spot (1983)

11. Alive For The First Time (Previously Unreleased - Writing Session, The Birth of a Song - 1983)- Little Steven

12. Voice of America Radio Spot (1984)

13. Out Of The Darkness (12” single - 1984) - Little Steven

14. Inside Of Me (Previously Unreleased - French TV - 1983) - Little Steven

DISC 3: SUN CITY

1. Let Me See Your I.D. (Extended Mix - 12” single - 1985) - Artists United Against Apartheid

2. Let Me See Your I.D. (Extended Street Mix - 12” single - 1985) - Artists United Against Apartheid

3. Let Me See Your I.D. (Beat And Scratch Mix - 12” single - 1985) - Artists United Against Apartheid

4. Not So Far Away (Dub Mix - UK 12” single - 1985) - Artists United Against Apartheid

5. Sun City (Last Remix - UK 12” single - 1985) - Artists United Against Apartheid

6. Soweto Nights (Previously Unreleased - 1985) - Artists United Against Apartheid

7. The Struggle Continues (Previously Unreleased - Extra Miles Davis Version - 1985) - Artists United Against Apartheid

* All songs on DISC 3: SUN CITY published by Amandla Music (A Non-Profit Company)

DISC 4: FREEDOM – NO COMPROMISE, REVOLUTION (AND LATER)

1. Bitter Fruit (With Rubén Blades - Cana No Mas Dub Mix - UK 12” single - 1987) - Little Steven

2. Bitter Fruit (With Rubén Blades - No Pasaran Mix - UK 12” single - 1987) - Little Steven

3. Bitter Fruit (With Rubén Blades - Platano Quemado Mix with Steel Drums - UK 12” single - 1987) - Little Steven

4. Fruta Amarga (With Rubén Blades - Spanish 12” single - 1987) - Little Steven

5. No More Partys (For Those About To Party…) (Rock Mix - 12” single - 1987) - Little Steven

6. No More Partys (Funky Party Edit) (R&B Mix - UK 7” single - 1987) - Little Steven

7. Vote Jesse In (Previously Unreleased - Jesse Jackson Campaign Song - 1988) - Little Steven

8. Revolution (Naked City Mix - UK 12”single - 1989) - Little Steven

9. Revolution (Naked City Mix Part 2 - Maceo’s Thang - UK 12” single- 1989) - Little Steven

10. I Wish It Would Rain (Previously Unreleased - Vin Scelsa Hungerthon - 1995) - Little Steven, Southside Johnny, Rusty Cloud, Bobby Bandiera, David Hayes

11. Princess Of Little Italy (Previously Unreleased - Vin Scelsa Hungerthon - 1995) - Little Steven, Rusty Cloud, Bobby Bandiera, David Hayes

12. It’s Been A Long Time (Previously Unreleased - Solo Acoustic - 2019) - Little Steven