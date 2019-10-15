Rockol - sezioni principali

15/10/2019

Depeche Mode, in arrivo il box set in edizione limitata ‘MODE’

Il prossimo 22 novembre uscirà una raccolta composta da quattordici album in studio della band inglese e altri contenuti. Ecco tutti i dettagli

Depeche Mode, in arrivo il box set in edizione limitata &lsquo;MODE&rsquo;

È atteso sui mercati il prossimo 22 novembre il cofanetto “MODE”: una raccolta composta da quattordici album in studio del gruppo capitanato da Dave Gahan, da “Speak & Spell” del 1981 a “Spirit” del 2017”, e da contenuti extra - come una raccolta cronologica di singoli, b-sides e tracce bonus.

Il box set che celebra la carriera dei Depeche Mode, numerato e in edizione limitata, è realizzato sotto forma di cubo nero e racchiude ogni disco in una bustina di carta di colore nero ripiegata a portafoglio. Le copertine originali degli album sono state reinterpretate in disegni “nero su nero” e realizzate appositamente per questa raccolta. Il cofanetto è accompagnato da un libro di 228 pagine con i bordi dorati, contenente i testi di tutti i brani.

La band inglese, commentando il contenuto e il design del box-set “MODE”, ha detto:

"L'aver raccolto tutto assieme in questa confezione di colore nero rappresenta il riflesso moderno di chi siamo e da dove veniamo. Il box non potrebbe essere più Depeche Mode di così”.

Nelle uniche data del 21 e 22 novembre sarà proiettato nei cinema italiani il film concerto “Depeche Mode. Spirits in the forest” che, diretto dal regista Anton Corbijn, presenterà il ‘Global Spirit Tour 2017/2018’, che ha visto Dave Gahan e soci suonare davanti a oltre tre milioni di persone in 115 concerti in tutto il mondo. Le prevendite sono aperte su spiritsintheforest.com e su nexodigital.it, dove i fan possono trovare tutte le informazioni relative all'evento.

Ecco la tracklist e la copertina che accompagna l’uscita del cofanetto:

Depeche Mode - MODE - Track List

Speak & Spell

A Broken Frame

Construction Time Again

Some Great Reward

Black Celebration

Music For The Masses

Violator

Songs Of Faith And Devotion

Ultra

Exciter

Playing The Angel

Sounds Of The Universe

Delta Machine

Spirit

1981 - 1985

1986 - 1990

1993 - 2005

2006 - 2017

Disc 1: Speak & Spell
New Life   
I Sometimes Wish I Was Dead   
Puppets
Boys Say Go!
Nodisco
What's Your Name?
Photographic
Tora! Tora! Tora!
Big Muff
Any Second Now (Voices)
Just Can't Get Enough  

Disc 2: A Broken Frame
Leave In Silence
My Secret Garden
Monument
Nothing To Fear
See You
Satellite
The Meaning Of Love
A Photograph Of You
Shouldn't Have Done That
The Sun And The Rainfall  

Disc 3: Construction Time Again
Love, In Itself
More Than A Party
Pipeline
Everything Counts
Two Minute Warning
Shame
The Landscape Is Changing
Told You So
And Then...   

Disc 4: Some Great Reward
Something To Do
Lie To Me
People Are People
It Doesn't Matter
Stories Of Old
Somebody
Master and Servant
If You Want
Blasphemous Rumours   

Disc 5: Black Celebration
Black Celebration
Fly On The Windscreen - Final
A Question Of Lust
Sometimes
It Doesn't Matter Two
A Question Of Time
Stripped
Here Is The House
World Full Of Nothing
Dressed In Black
New Dress

Disc 6: Music for the Masses
Never Let Me Down Again
The Things You Said   
Strangelove   
Sacred   
Little 15   
Behind The Wheel   
I Want You Now    
To Have and To Hold   
Nothing   
Pimpf   

Disc 7: Violator
World In My Eyes   
Sweetest Perfection   
Personal Jesus   
Halo   
Waiting For The Night   
Enjoy The Silence   
Policy Of Truth   
Blue Dress   
Clean   

Disc 8: Songs Of Faith And Devotion
I Feel You   
Walking In My Shoes   
Condemnation   
Mercy In You   
Judas   
In Your Room   
Get Right With Me   
Rush   
One Caress   
Higher Love   

Disc 9: Ultra
Barrel Of A Gun   
The Love Thieves   
Home   
It's No Good   
Uselink   
Useless   
Sister Of Night   
Jazz Thieves   
Freestate   
The Bottom Line   
Insight    
Junior Painkiller   

Disc 10: Exciter
Dream On   
Shine   
The Sweetest Condition   
When The Body Speaks   
The Dead Of Night   
Lovetheme   
Freelove   
Comatose   
I Feel Loved   
Breathe   
Easy Tiger   
I Am You   
Goodnight Lovers   

Disc 11: Playing The Angel
A Pain That I'm Used To   
John The Revelator   
Suffer Well   
The Sinner In Me   
Precious   
Macro   
I Want It All   
Nothing's Impossible   
Introspectre   
Damaged People   
Lilian   
The Darkest Star   

Disc 12: Sounds Of The Universe
In Chains   
Hole To Feed   
Wrong    
Fragile Tension   
Little Soul   
In Sympathy   
Peace   
Come Back   
Spacewalker   
Perfect   
Miles Away/The Truth Is   
Jezebel   
Corrupt   

Disc 13: Delta Machine
Welcome To My World   
Angel   
Heaven   
Secret To The End   
My Little Universe   
Slow   
Broken   
The Child Inside   
Soft Touch/Raw Nerve   
Should Be Higher   
Alone   
Soothe My Soul   
Goodbye   

Disc 14: Spirit
Going Backwards   
Where's The Revolution   
The Worst Crime   
Scum   
You Move   
Cover Me   
Eternal   
Poison Heart   
So Much Love   
Poorman   
No More (This Is The Last Time)   
Fail

Disc 15: 1981 - 1985
Photographic (Some Bizarre Version)
Sometimes I Wish I Was Dead (Flexi-Pop Version)
Dreaming Of Me   
Ice Machine
Shout
Any Second Now
Now, This Is Fun
Oberkorn (It's A Small Town)
My Secret Garden (Excerpts From)
My Secret Garden (Further Excerpts From)
Get The Balance Right!
The Great Outdoors!
Work Hard
Fools
In Your Memory
(Set Me Free) Remotivate Me
Shake The Disease
Flexible
It’s Called A Heart
Fly On The Windscreen

Disc 16: 1986 - 1990
Dressed In Black (Record Mirror Version)
But Not Tonight
Breathing In Fumes
Black Day
Christmas Island
Agent Orange
Fpmip
Pleasure, Little Treasure
Route 66
Stjarna
Sonata No. 14 In C#m (Moonlight Sonata)
Dangerous
Memphisto
Sibeling
Kaleid
Happiest Girl (Jack Mix)
Sea Of Sin (Tonal Mix)

Disc 17: 1993 - 2005
My Joy (Seven Inch Mix)
Death’s Door (Soundtrack Version)
Death’s Door (Jazz Mix)
Slowblow
Painkiller
Only When I Lose Myself
Surrender
Headstar
Easy Tiger
Dirt
Zenstation
Free
Newborn
Better Days
Martyr

Disc 18: 2006 - 2017
Oh Well (Single Version)
Oh Well
Light
The Sun And The Moon And The Stars
Ghost
Esque
Long Time Lie
Happens All The Time
Always
All That’s Mine
Heroes (Highline Session Version)

