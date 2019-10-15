Depeche Mode, in arrivo il box set in edizione limitata ‘MODE’
Il prossimo 22 novembre uscirà una raccolta composta da quattordici album in studio della band inglese e altri contenuti. Ecco tutti i dettagli
È atteso sui mercati il prossimo 22 novembre il cofanetto “MODE”: una raccolta composta da quattordici album in studio del gruppo capitanato da Dave Gahan, da “Speak & Spell” del 1981 a “Spirit” del 2017”, e da contenuti extra - come una raccolta cronologica di singoli, b-sides e tracce bonus.
Il box set che celebra la carriera dei Depeche Mode, numerato e in edizione limitata, è realizzato sotto forma di cubo nero e racchiude ogni disco in una bustina di carta di colore nero ripiegata a portafoglio. Le copertine originali degli album sono state reinterpretate in disegni “nero su nero” e realizzate appositamente per questa raccolta. Il cofanetto è accompagnato da un libro di 228 pagine con i bordi dorati, contenente i testi di tutti i brani.
La band inglese, commentando il contenuto e il design del box-set “MODE”, ha detto:
"L'aver raccolto tutto assieme in questa confezione di colore nero rappresenta il riflesso moderno di chi siamo e da dove veniamo. Il box non potrebbe essere più Depeche Mode di così”.
Nelle uniche data del 21 e 22 novembre sarà proiettato nei cinema italiani il film concerto “Depeche Mode. Spirits in the forest” che, diretto dal regista Anton Corbijn, presenterà il ‘Global Spirit Tour 2017/2018’, che ha visto Dave Gahan e soci suonare davanti a oltre tre milioni di persone in 115 concerti in tutto il mondo. Le prevendite sono aperte su spiritsintheforest.com e su nexodigital.it, dove i fan possono trovare tutte le informazioni relative all'evento.
Ecco la tracklist e la copertina che accompagna l’uscita del cofanetto:
