Depeche Mode, in arrivo il box set in edizione limitata ‘MODE’

È atteso sui mercati il prossimo 22 novembre il cofanetto “MODE”: una raccolta composta da quattordici album in studio del gruppo capitanato da Dave Gahan, da “Speak & Spell” del 1981 a “Spirit” del 2017”, e da contenuti extra - come una raccolta cronologica di singoli, b-sides e tracce bonus.

Il box set che celebra la carriera dei Depeche Mode, numerato e in edizione limitata, è realizzato sotto forma di cubo nero e racchiude ogni disco in una bustina di carta di colore nero ripiegata a portafoglio. Le copertine originali degli album sono state reinterpretate in disegni “nero su nero” e realizzate appositamente per questa raccolta. Il cofanetto è accompagnato da un libro di 228 pagine con i bordi dorati, contenente i testi di tutti i brani.

La band inglese, commentando il contenuto e il design del box-set “MODE”, ha detto:

"L'aver raccolto tutto assieme in questa confezione di colore nero rappresenta il riflesso moderno di chi siamo e da dove veniamo. Il box non potrebbe essere più Depeche Mode di così”.

Nelle uniche data del 21 e 22 novembre sarà proiettato nei cinema italiani il film concerto “Depeche Mode. Spirits in the forest” che, diretto dal regista Anton Corbijn, presenterà il ‘Global Spirit Tour 2017/2018’, che ha visto Dave Gahan e soci suonare davanti a oltre tre milioni di persone in 115 concerti in tutto il mondo. Le prevendite sono aperte su spiritsintheforest.com e su nexodigital.it, dove i fan possono trovare tutte le informazioni relative all'evento.

Ecco la tracklist e la copertina che accompagna l’uscita del cofanetto:

Depeche Mode - MODE - Track List

Speak & Spell

A Broken Frame

Construction Time Again

Some Great Reward

Black Celebration

Music For The Masses

Violator

Songs Of Faith And Devotion

Ultra

Exciter

Playing The Angel

Sounds Of The Universe

Delta Machine

Spirit

1981 - 1985

1986 - 1990

1993 - 2005

2006 - 2017

Disc 1: Speak & Spell

New Life

I Sometimes Wish I Was Dead

Puppets

Boys Say Go!

Nodisco

What's Your Name?

Photographic

Tora! Tora! Tora!

Big Muff

Any Second Now (Voices)

Just Can't Get Enough

Disc 2: A Broken Frame

Leave In Silence

My Secret Garden

Monument

Nothing To Fear

See You

Satellite

The Meaning Of Love

A Photograph Of You

Shouldn't Have Done That

The Sun And The Rainfall

Disc 3: Construction Time Again

Love, In Itself

More Than A Party

Pipeline

Everything Counts

Two Minute Warning

Shame

The Landscape Is Changing

Told You So

And Then...

Disc 4: Some Great Reward

Something To Do

Lie To Me

People Are People

It Doesn't Matter

Stories Of Old

Somebody

Master and Servant

If You Want

Blasphemous Rumours

Disc 5: Black Celebration

Black Celebration

Fly On The Windscreen - Final

A Question Of Lust

Sometimes

It Doesn't Matter Two

A Question Of Time

Stripped

Here Is The House

World Full Of Nothing

Dressed In Black

New Dress

Disc 6: Music for the Masses

Never Let Me Down Again

The Things You Said

Strangelove

Sacred

Little 15

Behind The Wheel

I Want You Now

To Have and To Hold

Nothing

Pimpf

Disc 7: Violator

World In My Eyes

Sweetest Perfection

Personal Jesus

Halo

Waiting For The Night

Enjoy The Silence

Policy Of Truth

Blue Dress

Clean

Disc 8: Songs Of Faith And Devotion

I Feel You

Walking In My Shoes

Condemnation

Mercy In You

Judas

In Your Room

Get Right With Me

Rush

One Caress

Higher Love

Disc 9: Ultra

Barrel Of A Gun

The Love Thieves

Home

It's No Good

Uselink

Useless

Sister Of Night

Jazz Thieves

Freestate

The Bottom Line

Insight

Junior Painkiller

Disc 10: Exciter

Dream On

Shine

The Sweetest Condition

When The Body Speaks

The Dead Of Night

Lovetheme

Freelove

Comatose

I Feel Loved

Breathe

Easy Tiger

I Am You

Goodnight Lovers

Disc 11: Playing The Angel

A Pain That I'm Used To

John The Revelator

Suffer Well

The Sinner In Me

Precious

Macro

I Want It All

Nothing's Impossible

Introspectre

Damaged People

Lilian

The Darkest Star

Disc 12: Sounds Of The Universe

In Chains

Hole To Feed

Wrong

Fragile Tension

Little Soul

In Sympathy

Peace

Come Back

Spacewalker

Perfect

Miles Away/The Truth Is

Jezebel

Corrupt

Disc 13: Delta Machine

Welcome To My World

Angel

Heaven

Secret To The End

My Little Universe

Slow

Broken

The Child Inside

Soft Touch/Raw Nerve

Should Be Higher

Alone

Soothe My Soul

Goodbye

Disc 14: Spirit

Going Backwards

Where's The Revolution

The Worst Crime

Scum

You Move

Cover Me

Eternal

Poison Heart

So Much Love

Poorman

No More (This Is The Last Time)

Fail

Disc 15: 1981 - 1985

Photographic (Some Bizarre Version)

Sometimes I Wish I Was Dead (Flexi-Pop Version)

Dreaming Of Me

Ice Machine

Shout

Any Second Now

Now, This Is Fun

Oberkorn (It's A Small Town)

My Secret Garden (Excerpts From)

My Secret Garden (Further Excerpts From)

Get The Balance Right!

The Great Outdoors!

Work Hard

Fools

In Your Memory

(Set Me Free) Remotivate Me

Shake The Disease

Flexible

It’s Called A Heart

Fly On The Windscreen

Disc 16: 1986 - 1990

Dressed In Black (Record Mirror Version)

But Not Tonight

Breathing In Fumes

Black Day

Christmas Island

Agent Orange

Fpmip

Pleasure, Little Treasure

Route 66

Stjarna

Sonata No. 14 In C#m (Moonlight Sonata)

Dangerous

Memphisto

Sibeling

Kaleid

Happiest Girl (Jack Mix)

Sea Of Sin (Tonal Mix)

Disc 17: 1993 - 2005

My Joy (Seven Inch Mix)

Death’s Door (Soundtrack Version)

Death’s Door (Jazz Mix)

Slowblow

Painkiller

Only When I Lose Myself

Surrender

Headstar

Easy Tiger

Dirt

Zenstation

Free

Newborn

Better Days

Martyr

Disc 18: 2006 - 2017

Oh Well (Single Version)

Oh Well

Light

The Sun And The Moon And The Stars

Ghost

Esque

Long Time Lie

Happens All The Time

Always

All That’s Mine

Heroes (Highline Session Version)