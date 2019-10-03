Simple Minds: esce “40: The best of – 1979-2019” - TRACKLIST/COPERTINA

Rockol - sezioni principali

News - Pop/Rock - 03/10/2019

La band capitanata da Jim Kerr pubblica per celebrare i 40 anni di attività.

Simple Minds: esce &ldquo;40: The best of &ndash; 1979-2019&rdquo; - TRACKLIST/COPERTINA

Il 31 ottobre i Simple Minds pubblicheranno “40: The best of – 1979-2019”, una raccolta che ripercorre i loro 40 anni di carriera. La band capitanata da Jim Kerr prende il proprio nome da un verso della canzone di David Bowie "The Jean Genie": ‘so simple minded’.

“40: The best of” sarà disponibile in una edizione deluxe 3CD, CD singolo, 2LP e Digitale con audio rimasterizzato agli Abbey Road Studios ed un artwork disegnato da Stuart Crouch, con gli iconici simboli di Malcolm Garrett, che rappresentano tutti i loro 40 anni di carriera.

Tracklist:

3-CD DELUXE EDITION

DISC ONE                                                                                               

Waterfront

Love Song

I Travel

Glittering Prize

Sense of Discovery

The American

Up on The Catwalk

She's A River

Someone Somewhere in Summertime

See the Lights

Jeweller to the Stars

War Babies

Belfast Child

                                                                                                                

DISC TWO                                                                                              

Home

Magic

Promised You A Miracle

This Is Your Land

Honest Town

Glittering Prize (Acoustic)

Waterfront (Acoustic)

See the Lights (Acoustic)

Let There Be Love

New Gold Dream (81,82,83,84)

All the Things She Said

Once Upon A Time

Don't You (Forget About Me)

                                                                                                                

DISC THREE                                                                                            

Chelsea Girl

Cry

Hypnotised

Stars Will Lead the Way

For One Night Only – New Track

Theme for Great Cities

Life in A Day

Changeling

Celebrate

Blindfolded

Sanctify Yourself

Mandela Day

Speed Your Love to Me

Alive and Kicking

1-CD

Waterfront

Love Song

I Travel

Glittering Prize

Sense of Discovery

Someone Somewhere in Summertime

See the Lights

Belfast Child

Promised You A Miracle

Honest Town

Don't You (Forget About Me)

Chelsea Girl

Hypnotised

Stars Will Lead the Way

For One Night Only – New Track

Sanctify Yourself

Mandela Day

Alive and Kicking

2-LP / 2-LP COLOURED D2C VINYL EDITION

SIDE ONE                                                                                               

Chelsea Girl

I Travel

Love Song

Promised You A Miracle

Glittering Prize                                                                                     

SIDE TWO                                                                                              

Someone Somewhere in Summertime

Waterfront

Don't You (Forget About Me)

Alive and Kicking

Sanctify Yourself

                                                                                                                       

SIDE THREE                                                                                            

Belfast Child

Mandela Day

See the Lights

Hypnotised

                                                                                                                       

SIDE FOUR                                                                                             

Stars Will Lead the Way

Honest Town

Sense of Discovery

For One Night Only – New track

I Simple Minds hanno annunciato un tour europeo per il 2020 dove, al momento, non è previsto alcun appuntamento italiano.

https://cdnrockol-rockolcomsrl.netdna-ssl.com/CU3hHFRArtSNfzlXSWRa2H9zhjg=/700x0/smart/rockol-img/img/foto/upload/simple-minds-40-the-best-of-1979-2019-packshot.jpg
