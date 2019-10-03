Simple Minds: esce “40: The best of – 1979-2019” - TRACKLIST/COPERTINA
La band capitanata da Jim Kerr pubblica per celebrare i 40 anni di attività.
Il 31 ottobre i Simple Minds pubblicheranno “40: The best of – 1979-2019”, una raccolta che ripercorre i loro 40 anni di carriera. La band capitanata da Jim Kerr prende il proprio nome da un verso della canzone di David Bowie "The Jean Genie": ‘so simple minded’.
“40: The best of” sarà disponibile in una edizione deluxe 3CD, CD singolo, 2LP e Digitale con audio rimasterizzato agli Abbey Road Studios ed un artwork disegnato da Stuart Crouch, con gli iconici simboli di Malcolm Garrett, che rappresentano tutti i loro 40 anni di carriera.
Tracklist:
3-CD DELUXE EDITION
DISC ONE
Waterfront
Love Song
I Travel
Glittering Prize
Sense of Discovery
The American
Up on The Catwalk
She's A River
Someone Somewhere in Summertime
See the Lights
Jeweller to the Stars
War Babies
Belfast Child
DISC TWO
Home
Magic
Promised You A Miracle
This Is Your Land
Honest Town
Glittering Prize (Acoustic)
Waterfront (Acoustic)
See the Lights (Acoustic)
Let There Be Love
New Gold Dream (81,82,83,84)
All the Things She Said
Once Upon A Time
Don't You (Forget About Me)
DISC THREE
Chelsea Girl
Cry
Hypnotised
Stars Will Lead the Way
For One Night Only – New Track
Theme for Great Cities
Life in A Day
Changeling
Celebrate
Blindfolded
Sanctify Yourself
Mandela Day
Speed Your Love to Me
Alive and Kicking
1-CD
Waterfront
Love Song
I Travel
Glittering Prize
Sense of Discovery
Someone Somewhere in Summertime
See the Lights
Belfast Child
Promised You A Miracle
Honest Town
Don't You (Forget About Me)
Chelsea Girl
Hypnotised
Stars Will Lead the Way
For One Night Only – New Track
Sanctify Yourself
Mandela Day
Alive and Kicking
2-LP / 2-LP COLOURED D2C VINYL EDITION
SIDE ONE
Chelsea Girl
I Travel
Love Song
Promised You A Miracle
Glittering Prize
SIDE TWO
Someone Somewhere in Summertime
Waterfront
Don't You (Forget About Me)
Alive and Kicking
Sanctify Yourself
SIDE THREE
Belfast Child
Mandela Day
See the Lights
Hypnotised
SIDE FOUR
Stars Will Lead the Way
Honest Town
Sense of Discovery
For One Night Only – New track
I Simple Minds hanno annunciato un tour europeo per il 2020 dove, al momento, non è previsto alcun appuntamento italiano.