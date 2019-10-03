Chemical Brothers, i dettagli della ristampa di ‘Surrender’ per il ventennale

Dopo aver anticipato la ristampa per il ventennale di “Surrender” con i due nuovi remix di “Hey boy hey girl”, “The secret psychedelic mix” e “Kink extended remix”, i Chemical Brothers hanno condiviso tutti i dettagli del progetto che vede tornare sul mercato il terzo album in studio del duo big beat, che – innanzitutto – sarà disponibile, a partire dal 22 novembre prossimo, in set da 3CD o 4LP, ognuna con un DVD, un libro e 4 stampe.

L’edizione speciale del disco di “Out of Control” è la prima per un album di Tom Rowlands ed Ed Simons e va a completare la tracklist originale con due dischi aggiuntivi di rarità e un DVD con promo video rimasterizzati e immagini inedite dal vivo della BBC filmate al Glastonbury Festival 2000. Il cofanetto include anche delle stampe esclusive di Kate Gibb dall’artwork originale e un book a colori con testi dei collaboratori e dei musicisti coinvolti nell’album, nuove note bio-discografiche di Jon Savage, del collaboratore visual di lunga data della band Adam Smith e di Alexis Petridis.

Ecco la tracklist completa della ristampa:

CD BOX:

Disc 1 - Surrender

1. Music Response

2. Under The Influence

3. Out Of Control (featuring Bernard Sumner)

4. Orange Wedge

5. Let Forever Be (featuring Noel Gallagher)

6. The Sunshine Underground

7. Asleep From Day (featuring Hope Sandoval)

8. Got Glint?

9. Hey Boy Hey Girl

10. Surrender

11. Dream On (featuring Jonathan Donahue)

Disc 2 - The Secret Psychedelic Mixes

1. Hey Boy Hey Girl

2. Let Forever Be

3. Out Of Control (21 Minutes Of Madness Mix)

4. Flashback

5. Dream On

Disc 3 - B sides and Remixes as curated by The Chemical Brothers

1. Flashback

2. Scale

3. The Diamond Sky

4. Studio K

5. Power Move

6. Enjoyed

7. Electronic Battle Weapon 4

8. Out Of Control (Sasha Club Mix)

9. Music: Response (Gentleman Thief Mix)

10. Music: Response (Futureshock Main Response)

11. Hey Boy Hey Girl (Soulwax Remix)

12. Hey Boy Hey Girl (KiNK Remix)

Disc 4 - DVD contenente i video rimasterizzati di Hey Boy Hey Girl (Dom & Nic), Let Forever Be (Michel Gondry) Out Of Control (Wiz) e il Live At Glastonbury 2000 (con Hey Boy Hey Girl, Music: Response, Block Rockin’ Beats, Song To The Siren, Under The Influence, Leave Home and The Private Psychedelic Reel).

VINYL BOX:

Disc: 1

1. Music: Response

2. Under The Influence

3. Out Of Control

4. Orange Wedge

5. Let Forever Be

Disc: 2

1. The Sunshine Underground

2. Asleep From Day

3. Got Glint?

4. Hey Boy Hey Girl

5. Surrender

6. Dream On

Disc: 3

1. Hey Boy Hey Girl

2. Let Forever Be

3. Flashback

4. Dream on

5. Out Of Control (21 Minutes Of Madness Mix)

Disc: 4

1. Flash back

2. Studio K

3. Enjoyed

4. Out Of Control (Sasha Club Mix)

5. Hey Boy Hey Girl (Soulwax Remix)

I Chemical Brothers saranno di scena il prossimo 16 novembre al Forum di Assago, nella periferia di Milano, e il 17 novembre al Modigliani Forum di Livorno.