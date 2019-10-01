Jimi Hendrix, in arrivo il box: ‘Songs For Groovy Children: The Fillmore East Concerts’

Il prossimo 22 novembre sarà disponibile in CD e digitale il cofanetto “Jimi Hendrix - Songs For Groovy Children: The Fillmore East Concerts”: presenterà le quattro performance che hanno visto uno dei più grandi chitarristi di sempre esibirsi insieme alla Band of Gypsys. Il box arriverà sui mercati nella versione vinile dal prossimo 13 dicembre.

La pubblicazione include i live di Jimi Hendrix con il gruppo andati in scena al Fillmore East di New York - due risalenti alla vigilia di Capodanno del 1969 e due al Capodanno del 1970, ciascuno dei quali programmato proprio per delle registrazioni professionali - nella loro sequenza originale e il set, composta da 5 CD o 8 LP, contiene diversi brani inediti o recentemente remixati come "Earth Blues”, "Stepping Stone”, "Foxey Lady","Voodoo Child (Slight Return)","Wild Thing","Hey Joe" e "Purple Haze". Inoltre la tracklist presenterà anche le nuove versioni di "Stop" di Howard Tate, "Steal Away" di Jimmy Hughes e "Bleeding Heart" di Elmore James.

Il cofanetto si completa di foto mai pubblicate prima come quelle scattate dai fotografi del Fillmore East, Amalie Rothschild, Jan Blom e il rappresentante degli amplificatori Marshall, Marc Franklin, che aveva pieno accesso al gruppo nel proprio camerino dietro le quinte. Il libretto contiene i ricordi del bassista Billy Cox e le note di copertina dell'autore/giornalista/regista Nelson George.

Coloro che preordinano al seguente link la versione digitale riceveranno la traccia inedita "Message To Love".

Ecco il trailer, la tracklist e la copertina di “Songs For Groovy Children: The Fillmore East Concerts”

Versione CD:

12/31/69 1st Set:

DISC ONE

1) Power Of Soul

2) Lover Man

3) Hear My Train A Comin'

4) Changes

5) Izabella

6) Machine Gun

7) Stop

8) Ezy Ryder

9) Bleeding Heart

10) Earth Blues

11) Burning Desire

12/31/69 2nd Set:

DISC TWO

1) Auld Lang Syne%

2) Who Knows%

3) Fire

4) Ezy Ryder*

5) Machine Gun%

6) Stone Free

7) Changes*

8) Message To Love*

9) Stop*

10) Foxey Lady

1/1/70 1st Set:

DISC THREE

1) Who Knows

2) Machine Gun

3) Changes+

4) Power Of Soul%

5) Stepping Stone%

6) Foxey Lady+

7) Stop%

8) Earth Blues+

9) Burning Desire%

1/1/70 2nd Set:

DISC FOUR

1) Stone Free%

2) Power Of Soul#

3) Changes#

4) Message To Love#

5) Machine Gun%

6) Lover Man*

7) Steal Away*

8) Earth Blues%

DISC FIVE

1) Voodoo Child (Slight Return)%

2) We Gotta Live Together#

3) Wild Thing%

4) Hey Joe*

5) Purple Haze*

Versione LP

12/31/69 1st Set:

DISC ONE/SIDE ONE

1) Power Of Soul

2) Lover Man

3) Hear My Train A Comin'

DISC ONE/SIDE TWO

1) Changes

2) Izabella

3) Machine Gun

DISC TWO/SIDE ONE

1) Stop

2) Ezy Ryder

3) Bleeding Heart

DISC TWO/SIDE TWO

1) Earth Blues

2) Burning Desire

12/31/69 2nd Set:

DISC THREE/SIDE ONE

1) Auld Lang Syne%

2) Who Knows %

3) Fire

DISC THREE/SIDE TWO

1) Ezy Ryder*

2) Machine Gun%

DISC FOUR/SIDE ONE

1) Stone Free

2) Changes*

DISC FOUR/SIDE TWO

1) Message To Love*

2) Stop*

3) Foxey Lady

1/1/70 1st Set:

DISC FIVE/SIDE ONE

1) Who Knows +

2) Machine Gun+

DISC FIVE/SIDE TWO

1) Changes+

2) Power Of Soul%

3) Stepping Stone%

4) Foxey Lady+

DISC SIX/SIDE ONE

1) Stop %

2) Earth Blues+

3) Burning Desire%

1/1/70 2nd Set:

DISC SIX/SIDE TWO

1) Stone Free%

2) Power Of Soul#

DISC SEVEN/SIDE ONE

1) Changes#

2) Message To Love#

DISC SEVEN/SIDE TWO

1) Machine Gun%

2) Lover Man*

3) Steal Away*

DISC EIGHT/SIDE ONE

1) Earth Blues%

2) Voodoo Child (Slight Return)%

3) We Gotta Live Together#

DISC EIGHT/SIDE TWO

1) Wild Thing%

2) Hey Joe*

3) Purple Haze*