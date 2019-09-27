The Band: un box per i 50 anni dell'album "The Band"

The Band per celebrare i 50 anni dalla uscita del suo eponimo secondo album annuncia, per il 15 novembre, la pubblicazione di un cofanetto.

Nel nuovo box il disco è remixato in stereo e include versioni inedite di alcuni brani, demo, mix strumentali e registrazioni dal vivo della loro esibizione al festival di Woodstock, che non sono mai state pubblicate ufficialmente.

Il cofanetto comprende due CD, due vinili neri da 180 grammi, un documentario Blue-ray, il 7” di “Rag Mama Rag” e un libro con copertina rigida. Saranno inoltre disponibili pacchetti alternativi. Per chi volesse la sola versione remixata di “The Band” su vinile si può prendere una edizione limitata color ‘occhio di tigre’ o in vinile rosa da 180 grammi.

Il cantante e chitarrista della formazione nordamericana Robbie Robertson ha lavorato con l'ingegnere del suono Bob Clearmountain per remixare l'album. Nelle note di copertine Robertson ha scritto:

"L'idea era di portarvi più a fondo nella musica, ma questo album è fatto in casa. Non puoi ritoccare un dipinto. Non ha nulla a che fare con ciò che ottieni quando entri in uno studio di registrazione."

Per celebrare questa uscita la Band ha pubblicato una altra versione di "Rag Mama Rag".

Box Set Tracklist:

CD 1: The Band

