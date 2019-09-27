The Band: un box per i 50 anni dell'album "The Band"
La formazione nordamericana pubblica un cofanetto per celebrare il 50esimo anniversario del loro secondo album.
The Band per celebrare i 50 anni dalla uscita del suo eponimo secondo album annuncia, per il 15 novembre, la pubblicazione di un cofanetto.
Nel nuovo box il disco è remixato in stereo e include versioni inedite di alcuni brani, demo, mix strumentali e registrazioni dal vivo della loro esibizione al festival di Woodstock, che non sono mai state pubblicate ufficialmente.
Il cofanetto comprende due CD, due vinili neri da 180 grammi, un documentario Blue-ray, il 7” di “Rag Mama Rag” e un libro con copertina rigida. Saranno inoltre disponibili pacchetti alternativi. Per chi volesse la sola versione remixata di “The Band” su vinile si può prendere una edizione limitata color ‘occhio di tigre’ o in vinile rosa da 180 grammi.
Il cantante e chitarrista della formazione nordamericana Robbie Robertson ha lavorato con l'ingegnere del suono Bob Clearmountain per remixare l'album. Nelle note di copertine Robertson ha scritto:
"L'idea era di portarvi più a fondo nella musica, ma questo album è fatto in casa. Non puoi ritoccare un dipinto. Non ha nulla a che fare con ciò che ottieni quando entri in uno studio di registrazione."
Per celebrare questa uscita la Band ha pubblicato una altra versione di "Rag Mama Rag".
Box Set Tracklist:
CD 1: The Band
01. Across The Great Divide
02. Rag Mama Rag
03. The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down
04. When You Awake
05. Up On Cripple Creek
06. Whispering Pines
07. Jemima Surrender
08. Rockin’ Chair
09. Look Out Cleveland
10. Jawbone
11. The Unfaithful Servant
12. King Harvest (Has Surely Come)
13. Up On Cripple Creek (Earlier Take) *
14. Rag Mama Rag (Alternate Version) *
15. The Unfaithful Servant (Alternate Version) *
16. Look Out Cleveland (Instrumental Mix) *
17. Rockin’ Chair (A Cappella / Stripped Down) *
18. Up On Cripple Creek (Instrumental Mix) *
CD 2: Live At Woodstock, 1969 (Original Rough Mixes)
01. Chest Fever
02. Tears Of Rage
03. We Can Talk
04. Don’t Ya Tell Henry
05. Baby Don’t You Do It
06. Ain’t No More Cane On The Brazos
07. Long Black Veil
08. This Wheel’s On Fire
09. I Shall Be Released
10. The Weight
11. Loving You Is Sweeter Than Ever
12. Get Up Jake (Outtake – Stereo Mix)
13. Rag Mama Rag (Alternate Vocal Take – Rough Mix)
14. The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down (Alternate Mix)
15. Up On Cripple Creek (Alternate Take)
16. Whispering Pines (Alternate Take)
17. Jemima Surrender (Alternate Take)
18. King Harvest (Has Surely Come) (Alternate Performance)
Blu-ray: The Band (Stereo and 5.1 Surround – High Resolution Audio: 96 kHz/24 bit)
01. Across The Great Divide
02. Rag Mama Rag
03. The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down
04. When You Awake
05. Up On Cripple Creek
06. Whispering Pines
07. Jemima Surrender
08. Rockin’ Chair
09. Look Out Cleveland
10. Jawbone
11. The Unfaithful Servant
12. King Harvest (Has Surely Come)
13. Up On Cripple Creek (Earlier Version)
14. Rag Mama Rag (Alternate Version)
15. The Unfaithful Servant Alternate Version)
16. Look Out Cleveland (Instrumental Mix)
17. Rockin’ Chair (A Cappella / Stripped Down)
18. Up On Cripple Creek (Instrumental Mix)
Documentary: Classic Albums — The Band
2xLP: The Band
LP 1
01. Across The Great Divide
02. Rag Mama Rag
03. The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down
04. When You Awake
05. Up On Cripple Creek
06. Whispering Pines
LP 2
01. Jemima Surrender
02. Rockin’ Chair
03. Look Out Cleveland
04. Jawbone
05. The Unfaithful Servant
06. King Harvest (Has Surely Come)
7-inch: “Rag Mama Rag” (Original 1969 7” Capitol Single)
01. Rag Mama Rag
02. The Unfaithful Servant