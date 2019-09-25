Steven Van Zandt, tour cancellato per problemi di salute
Little Steven costretto ad azzerare il Summer of Sorcery Tour a causa della sinusite: si salvano solo due show a Boston e New York
Steven Van Zandt è stato costretto a cancellare le restanti date del suo Summer of Sorcery Tour per problemi di salute: a darne notizia è stato lo storico chitarrista della E Street Band di Bruce Springsteen per mezzo di una nota pubblicata sui propri canali social ufficiali.
STEVIE VAN ZANDT FORCED TO CANCEL TOUR EXCEPT FOR NEW YORK AND BOSTON SHOWS IN NOVEMBER Stevie Van Zandt, who was forced to cancel several dates last week on doctor’s orders, has now canceled the rest of the tour except for his shows in Boston and New York City in November. The New York show will be filmed for a future live DVD and album release. Details will be announced as soon as possible. Refunds will be issued at point of sale. “I thought I could shake this sinusitis, but it doesn’t seem to be going away. I’ve never canceled shows before. I feel terrible about this, but my doctors are telling me there’s just no way to continue right now. We were really looking forward to continuing this 90-show tour around the world. We want to thank the fans for all of their support. I really hope we can make up these dates someday somehow.” - Stevie Van Zandt
"Stevie Van Zandt, già costretto ad annullare diverse date la scorsa settimana su ordine dei medici, ha ora cancellato il resto del tour, tranne i suoi spettacoli a Boston e New York City a novembre", si legge nel messaggio: "Lo show di New York sarà filmato in vista della pubblicazione di un DVD e di un album dal vivo: i dettagli in merito saranno comunicati prossimamente".
"Pensavo di poter battere questa sinusite, ma non sembra volersene andare", ha commentato, da parte sua, Van Zandt: "Non ho mai cancellato dei concerti, prima d'ora. Mi sento malissimo per questo, ma i miei dottori mi stanno dicendo che non c'è proprio modo di continuare in questo momento. Non vedevamo davvero l'ora di continuare questo tour da 90 date in tutto il mondo. Vogliamo ringraziare i fan per tutto il loro supporto. Spero davvero che un giorno potremo recuperare questi concerti, in qualche modo".
L'artista si è esibito con i suoi Disciples of Soul il 13 giugno scorso a Milano: ecco, a questo indirizzo, un resoconto e un commento della serata.