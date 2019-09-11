Prince, in arrivo una mega-ristampa di "1999" con 35 brani inediti
Un box dedicato a "1999", leggendario album dell'82, con Promo, mix differenti, lati b, demo, e due concerti mai pubblicati
Periodo impegnativo per i fan di Prince: è in arrivo una nuova mega-ristampa a fine novembre, che si aggiunge alle pubblicazioni postume già programmate per le prossime settimane: il 13 settembre verranno reimmessi sul mercato "Chaos and Disorder", "Emancipation" e “The VERSACE Experience (PRELUDE 2 GOLD)”, raro album stampato solo su cassetta nel '95, mentre il 29 ottobre è la volta di "The beautiful ones", la biografia a cui il musicista di Minneapolis aveva iniziato a lavorare con lo scrittore newyorkese Dan Piepenbring nelle settimane prima della sua morte.
Ma la pubblicazione più succulenta è quella che arriva a fine novembre, appunto: un box dedicato a "1999", leggendario album dell'82, in cui sono contenuti due tra le canzoni più note di Prince: la title-track e "Little red Corvette". La ristampa verrà pubblicata in tre versioni diverse: una in doppio vinile (ovviamente viola) e due edizioni Deluxe: la "Super deluxe" contiene ben sei dischetti con 35 brani rari o inediti: Promo Mixes & B-Sides, demo dagli archivi, un concerto dell'82 a Detroit in audio e uno in video dello stesso anno, a Houston. Preparate i portafogli.
Ecco la tracklist completa
Disc 1 – 1999 Remastered Album:
01. 1999
02. Little Red Corvette
03. Delirious
04. Let’s Pretend We’re Married
05. D.M.S.R.
06. Automatic
07. Something In The Water (Does Not Compute)
08. Free
09. Lady Cab Driver
10. All The Critics Love U In New York
11. International Lover
Disc 2 – Promo Mixes & B-Sides:
01. 1999 (7″ stereo edit)
02. 1999 (7″ mono promo-only edit)
03. Free (promo-only edit)
04. How Come You Don’t Call Me Anymore (“1999″ b-side)
05. Little Red Corvette (7″ edit)
06. All The Critics Love U In New York (7” edit)
07. Lady Cab Driver (7″ edit)
08. Little Red Corvette (Dance Remix promo-only edit)
09. Little Red Corvette (Special Dance Mix)
10. Delirious (7” edit)
11. Horny Toad (“Delirious” b-side)
12. Automatic (7″ edit)
13. Automatic (video version)
14. Let’s Pretend We’re Married (7″ edit)
15. Let’s Pretend We’re Married (7″ mono promo-only edit)
16. Irresistible Bitch (“Let’s Pretend We’re Married” b-side)
17. Let’s Pretend We’re Married (video version)
18. D.M.S.R. (edit)
Disc 3 – Vault, Part 1:
01. Feel U Up
02. Irresistible Bitch
03. Money Don’t Grow On Trees
04. Vagina
05. Rearrange
06. Bold Generation
07. Colleen
08. International Lover (Take 1, live in studio)
09. Turn It Up
10. You’re All I Want
11. Something In The Water (Does Not Compute) (Original Version)
12. If It’ll Make U Happy
13. How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore? (Take 2, live in studio)
Disc 4 – Vault, Part 2:
1 Possessed (1982 version)
2 Delirious (full length)
3 Purple Music
4 Yah, You Know
5 Moonbeam Levels **
6 No Call U
7 Can’t Stop This Feeling I Got
8 Do Yourself A Favor
9 Don’t Let Him Fool Ya
10 Teacher, Teacher
11 Lady Cab Driver / I Wanna Be Your Lover / Head / Little Red Corvette (tour demo)
Disc 5 – Live In Detroit – November 30, 1982 (Midnight Show)
01. Controversy
02. Let’s Work
03. Little Red Corvette
04. Do Me, Baby
05. Head
06. Uptown
07. Interlude
08. How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore?
09. Automatic
10. International Lover
11. 1999
12. D.M.S.R.
DVD: Live In Houston – December 29, 1982:
01. Controversy
02. Let’s Work
03. Do Me, Baby
04. D.M.S.R.
05. Interlude – piano improvisation (contains elements of “With You”)
06. How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore?
07. Lady Cab Driver
08. Automatic
09. International Lover
10. 1999
11. Head (contains elements of “Sexuality”)