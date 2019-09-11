Prince, in arrivo una mega-ristampa di "1999" con 35 brani inediti

Periodo impegnativo per i fan di Prince: è in arrivo una nuova mega-ristampa a fine novembre, che si aggiunge alle pubblicazioni postume già programmate per le prossime settimane: il 13 settembre verranno reimmessi sul mercato "Chaos and Disorder", "Emancipation" e “The VERSACE Experience (PRELUDE 2 GOLD)”, raro album stampato solo su cassetta nel '95, mentre il 29 ottobre è la volta di "The beautiful ones", la biografia a cui il musicista di Minneapolis aveva iniziato a lavorare con lo scrittore newyorkese Dan Piepenbring nelle settimane prima della sua morte.

Ma la pubblicazione più succulenta è quella che arriva a fine novembre, appunto: un box dedicato a "1999", leggendario album dell'82, in cui sono contenuti due tra le canzoni più note di Prince: la title-track e "Little red Corvette". La ristampa verrà pubblicata in tre versioni diverse: una in doppio vinile (ovviamente viola) e due edizioni Deluxe: la "Super deluxe" contiene ben sei dischetti con 35 brani rari o inediti: Promo Mixes & B-Sides, demo dagli archivi, un concerto dell'82 a Detroit in audio e uno in video dello stesso anno, a Houston. Preparate i portafogli.

Ecco la tracklist completa

Disc 1 – 1999 Remastered Album:

01. 1999

02. Little Red Corvette

03. Delirious

04. Let’s Pretend We’re Married

05. D.M.S.R.

06. Automatic

07. Something In The Water (Does Not Compute)

08. Free

09. Lady Cab Driver

10. All The Critics Love U In New York

11. International Lover

Disc 2 – Promo Mixes & B-Sides:

01. 1999 (7″ stereo edit)

02. 1999 (7″ mono promo-only edit)

03. Free (promo-only edit)

04. How Come You Don’t Call Me Anymore (“1999″ b-side)

05. Little Red Corvette (7″ edit)

06. All The Critics Love U In New York (7” edit)

07. Lady Cab Driver (7″ edit)

08. Little Red Corvette (Dance Remix promo-only edit)

09. Little Red Corvette (Special Dance Mix)

10. Delirious (7” edit)

11. Horny Toad (“Delirious” b-side)

12. Automatic (7″ edit)

13. Automatic (video version)

14. Let’s Pretend We’re Married (7″ edit)

15. Let’s Pretend We’re Married (7″ mono promo-only edit)

16. Irresistible Bitch (“Let’s Pretend We’re Married” b-side)

17. Let’s Pretend We’re Married (video version)

18. D.M.S.R. (edit)

Disc 3 – Vault, Part 1:

01. Feel U Up

02. Irresistible Bitch

03. Money Don’t Grow On Trees

04. Vagina

05. Rearrange

06. Bold Generation

07. Colleen

08. International Lover (Take 1, live in studio)

09. Turn It Up

10. You’re All I Want

11. Something In The Water (Does Not Compute) (Original Version)

12. If It’ll Make U Happy

13. How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore? (Take 2, live in studio)

Disc 4 – Vault, Part 2:

1 Possessed (1982 version)

2 Delirious (full length)

3 Purple Music

4 Yah, You Know

5 Moonbeam Levels **

6 No Call U

7 Can’t Stop This Feeling I Got

8 Do Yourself A Favor

9 Don’t Let Him Fool Ya

10 Teacher, Teacher

11 Lady Cab Driver / I Wanna Be Your Lover / Head / Little Red Corvette (tour demo)

Disc 5 – Live In Detroit – November 30, 1982 (Midnight Show)

01. Controversy

02. Let’s Work

03. Little Red Corvette

04. Do Me, Baby

05. Head

06. Uptown

07. Interlude

08. How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore?

09. Automatic

10. International Lover

11. 1999

12. D.M.S.R.

DVD: Live In Houston – December 29, 1982:

01. Controversy

02. Let’s Work

03. Do Me, Baby

04. D.M.S.R.

05. Interlude – piano improvisation (contains elements of “With You”)

06. How Come U Don’t Call Me Anymore?

07. Lady Cab Driver

08. Automatic

09. International Lover

10. 1999

11. Head (contains elements of “Sexuality”)