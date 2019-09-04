Rockol - sezioni principali

News - R'n'B / hip hop

Addio all’autore Lashawn Daniels: aveva scritto per Beyoncé, Michael Jackson e altri

Tra le hit firmate da Lashawn Daniels, detto Big Shiz, figurano "You Rock My World" di Michael Jackson, "It's Not Right (But It's Okay)" di Whitney Houston, "Telephone" di Beyoncé featuring Lady Gaga e “Say My Name” delle Destiny's Child.

Addio all&rsquo;autore Lashawn Daniels: aveva scritto per Beyonc&eacute;, Michael Jackson e altri

È venuto a mancare, secondo quanto riferito dal suo agente JoJo Pada, all’età di 41 anni, l’autore Lashawn Daniels, che nel corso della sua carriera ha contribuito alla composizione di numerosi brani di artisti come Beyoncé, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston e Jennifer Lopez. Daniels è deceduto lo scorso martedì, 3 settembre, per le conseguenze di un incidente in auto: oltre a Pada, anche la moglie di Daniels, April, ha confermato la triste notizia.

La penna di Lashawn Daniels, noto anche come Big Shiz, originario del New Jersey, sta dietro a molte hit degli anni Novanta e Duemila. Tra queste ricordiamo "You Rock My World" di Michael Jackson, "It's Not Right (But It's Okay)" di Whitney Houston, "Telephone" di Beyoncé featuring Lady Gaga e “Say My Name” delle Destiny's Child, brano, quest’ultimo, per il quale si è aggiudicato, come co-autore, il Grammy nel 2001 di miglior canzone R&B. “Penso che come autore uno dei momenti di cui vado più fiero sia quando ho sentito uno degli artisti che vanno oggi, amato e rispettato, campionare una canzone alla quale avevo lavorato”, aveva detto Daniels l’anno scorso in un’intervista con Parle Magazine a proposito di quando Drake campionò “Say My Name”.

Lo scorso anno Big Shiz ha pubblicato il suo primo disco da solista, “The Big Shiz Project”.

Ecco come alcuni colleghi e amici, come l’artista gospel Kirk Franklin, hanno ricordato Daniels:

Beyonce Destiny's Child Drake Michael Jackson Whitney Houston

© 2019 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.
Policy uso immagini

Rockol

  • Utilizza solo immagini fotografiche rese disponibili a fini promozionali (“for press use”) da case discografiche e uffici stampa.
  • Usa le immagini per finalità di critica ed esercizio del diritto di cronaca, in modalità degradata conforme alle prescrizioni della legge sul diritto d'autore, utilizzate ad esclusivo corredo dei propri contenuti informativi.
  • Accetta solo fotografie non esclusive, destinate a utilizzo su testate e, quindi, libere da diritti.
  • Pubblica immagini fotografiche dal vivo concesse in utilizzo da fotografi dei quali viene riportato il copyright.
  • È disponibile a corrispondere all'avente diritto un equo compenso in caso di pubblicazione di fotografie il cui autore sia, all'atto della pubblicazione, ignoto.

Segnalazioni

Vogliate segnalarci immediatamente la eventuali presenza di immagini non rientranti nelle fattispecie di cui sopra, per una nostra rapida valutazione e, ove confermato l’improprio utilizzo, per una immediata rimozione.

MUSIC ROADSHOW
>> Musica e Moto, Make Life a Ride <<