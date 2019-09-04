Addio all’autore Lashawn Daniels: aveva scritto per Beyoncé, Michael Jackson e altri
Tra le hit firmate da Lashawn Daniels, detto Big Shiz, figurano "You Rock My World" di Michael Jackson, "It's Not Right (But It's Okay)" di Whitney Houston, "Telephone" di Beyoncé featuring Lady Gaga e “Say My Name” delle Destiny's Child.
È venuto a mancare, secondo quanto riferito dal suo agente JoJo Pada, all’età di 41 anni, l’autore Lashawn Daniels, che nel corso della sua carriera ha contribuito alla composizione di numerosi brani di artisti come Beyoncé, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston e Jennifer Lopez. Daniels è deceduto lo scorso martedì, 3 settembre, per le conseguenze di un incidente in auto: oltre a Pada, anche la moglie di Daniels, April, ha confermato la triste notizia.
La penna di Lashawn Daniels, noto anche come Big Shiz, originario del New Jersey, sta dietro a molte hit degli anni Novanta e Duemila. Tra queste ricordiamo "You Rock My World" di Michael Jackson, "It's Not Right (But It's Okay)" di Whitney Houston, "Telephone" di Beyoncé featuring Lady Gaga e “Say My Name” delle Destiny's Child, brano, quest’ultimo, per il quale si è aggiudicato, come co-autore, il Grammy nel 2001 di miglior canzone R&B. “Penso che come autore uno dei momenti di cui vado più fiero sia quando ho sentito uno degli artisti che vanno oggi, amato e rispettato, campionare una canzone alla quale avevo lavorato”, aveva detto Daniels l’anno scorso in un’intervista con Parle Magazine a proposito di quando Drake campionò “Say My Name”.
Lo scorso anno Big Shiz ha pubblicato il suo primo disco da solista, “The Big Shiz Project”.
Ecco come alcuni colleghi e amici, come l’artista gospel Kirk Franklin, hanno ricordato Daniels:
The entire music community is feeling the loss of one of the greatest to ever do it..... LaShawnDaniels...we just stood together a week ago. No words......— Kirk Franklin (@kirkfranklin) September 4, 2019
In this Industry we all know how hard it is to come across talented & genuine people. Lashawn you were one of them homie! Wish we had more words but it was always love❤️Sending prayers out to your wife and kids. This is tragic but your legacy & spirit will live on 🙏🏾 @BIGSHIZ pic.twitter.com/3BaHldF46L— Mario (@OHYESMARIO) September 4, 2019
Yooooo I’m lost. Lashawn Daniels died?!!!! I’m stuck. This man took my vocal ability to new levels while working in Dirty Money. One of the funniest people with the best heart. A rare talent and a beautiful soul.— DAWN (@DawnRichard) September 4, 2019
So sad...I was just with him last weekend 😥😥😥RT @trapcry: Rest In Peace to LaShawn Daniels @BIGSHIZ. He’s responsible for so many great moments in music. 😢🙏🏾. A legend. pic.twitter.com/zrZDZ3h9DL— DeVon Franklin (@DeVonFranklin) September 4, 2019