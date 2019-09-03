Rockol - sezioni principali

News - Pop/Rock

Bruce Springsteen, un album di canzoni d'amore dal vivo

Una nuova raccolta di brani semi-inediti per il boss: "The live series: songs of love" è disponibile in streaming

Nuovo album dal vivo per Bruce Springsteen, il terzo delle "The live series". In questa collana sono raccolti tematicamente brani dal vivo in versione semi-inedite, diffuse solo nei bootleg ufficiali pubblicati mensilmente e venduti direttamente e solo in download e fisico sul sito del Boss. I volumi di "The live series", invece, vengono diffusi sulle piattaforme streaming, e quello appena uscito è dedicato alle "Songs of love", dopo i primi due dedicati rispettivamente a "Road" e "Friendship".

La copertina vede una tenera foto di Springsteen con la moglie Patti Scialfa, e l'album comprende 15 brani che vanno dal '75 al 2016, da classici come "Rosalita" a chicche come una spettacolare versione di "Back in your arms" registrata in Irlanda nel 2016.

"The live series: songs of love" è disponibile su tutte le piattaforme di streaming e comprende queste canzoni:

She's the One (Live at the Roxy, West Hollywood, CA - 10/18/75)
Fourth of July, Asbury Park (Sandy) (Live at the Palace Theatre, Albany, NY - 02/07/77)
Rosalita (Come Out Tonight) (Live at Madison Square Garden, New York, NY - 09/21/79)
Fade Away (Live at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Uniondale, NY - 12/31/1980)
I Wanna Marry You (Live at Wembley Arena, London, UK - 06/05/81)
I'm On Fire (Live at Los Angeles Sports Arena, Los Angeles, CA - 04/23/1988)
Tougher Than the Rest (Live at Madison Square Garden, New York, NY - 05/23/88)
Brilliant Disguise (Live at the Shrine, Los Angeles, CA (Set 1) - 11/16/90)
Human Touch (Live at Brendan Byrne Arena, East Rutherford, NJ - 6/24/93)
If I Should Fall Behind (Live at the United Center, Chicago, IL - 09/30/99)
For You (Live at the United Center, Chicago, IL - 09/30/99)
Tunnel of Love (Live at the Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI - 8/3/05)
Back In Your Arms (Live at Croke Park Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - 05/27/16)
Secret Garden (Live at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ - 08/30/16)
Save My Love (Live at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, Virginia Beach, VA - 09/05/16)

