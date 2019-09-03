Bruce Springsteen, un album di canzoni d'amore dal vivo

Nuovo album dal vivo per Bruce Springsteen, il terzo delle "The live series". In questa collana sono raccolti tematicamente brani dal vivo in versione semi-inedite, diffuse solo nei bootleg ufficiali pubblicati mensilmente e venduti direttamente e solo in download e fisico sul sito del Boss. I volumi di "The live series", invece, vengono diffusi sulle piattaforme streaming, e quello appena uscito è dedicato alle "Songs of love", dopo i primi due dedicati rispettivamente a "Road" e "Friendship".

La copertina vede una tenera foto di Springsteen con la moglie Patti Scialfa, e l'album comprende 15 brani che vanno dal '75 al 2016, da classici come "Rosalita" a chicche come una spettacolare versione di "Back in your arms" registrata in Irlanda nel 2016.

"The live series: songs of love" è disponibile su tutte le piattaforme di streaming e comprende queste canzoni:

She's the One (Live at the Roxy, West Hollywood, CA - 10/18/75)

Fourth of July, Asbury Park (Sandy) (Live at the Palace Theatre, Albany, NY - 02/07/77)

Rosalita (Come Out Tonight) (Live at Madison Square Garden, New York, NY - 09/21/79)

Fade Away (Live at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Uniondale, NY - 12/31/1980)

I Wanna Marry You (Live at Wembley Arena, London, UK - 06/05/81)

I'm On Fire (Live at Los Angeles Sports Arena, Los Angeles, CA - 04/23/1988)

Tougher Than the Rest (Live at Madison Square Garden, New York, NY - 05/23/88)

Brilliant Disguise (Live at the Shrine, Los Angeles, CA (Set 1) - 11/16/90)

Human Touch (Live at Brendan Byrne Arena, East Rutherford, NJ - 6/24/93)

If I Should Fall Behind (Live at the United Center, Chicago, IL - 09/30/99)

For You (Live at the United Center, Chicago, IL - 09/30/99)

Tunnel of Love (Live at the Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI - 8/3/05)

Back In Your Arms (Live at Croke Park Stadium, Dublin, Ireland - 05/27/16)

Secret Garden (Live at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ - 08/30/16)

Save My Love (Live at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, Virginia Beach, VA - 09/05/16)