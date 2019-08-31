Florence and the Machine a Milano Rocks: la scaletta del concerto e le immagini
Il gruppo di Florence Welch è stato protagonista il 30 agosto sul palco dell'Area Expo al MIND – Milano Innovation District di Rho (Mi). In apertura hanno suonato i 1975. Ecco foto, video e i brani eseguiti live
Florence Welch e il suo gruppo sono stati i protagonisti della prima delle due serate di Milano Rocks - qui la recensione del concerto - che si è tenuta ieri sera, 30 agosto, all’Area Expo al MIND – Milano Innovation District di Rho (Mi). Per l’occasione i Florence and the Machine – preceduti sul palco dal gruppo inglese i 1975 – hanno presentato al pubblico brani del loro più recente disco “High as hope” uscito nel 2018 insieme alle loro canzoni più famose come “Dog Days are over” e “Shake it out”, ultimo brano dei bis che ha chiuso la serata.
Ecco la scaletta e la photogallery del gruppo di Florence Welch – più avanti le foto e i brani presentati sul palco rodense dal gruppo di Matty Healy. A seguire alcuni video realizzati dai fan durante il concerto del 30 agosto.
(Foto di Marina Mazzoli)
June
Hunger
Ship to Wreck
Queen of Peace
Patricia
Dog Days Are Over
Jenny of Oldstones
100 Years
Moderation
You Got the Love (Candi Staton cover)
Delilah
What Kind of Man
Bis:
No Choir
Big God
Shake It Out
Ecco le foto e la scaletta dei 1975 a Milano Rocks:
(Foto di Marina Mazzoli)
People
Give Yourself a Try
TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME
She's American
Sincerity Is Scary
It's Not Living (If It's Not With You)
Depth
I Like America & America Likes Me
Somebody Else
I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes)
Love It If We Made It
Chocolate
Sex
The Sound
View this post on Instagram
The goddess. #milanorocks #florenceandthemachine #florencewelch #biggod #highashope
A post shared by Alessio❄ (@santosanctorum) on
View this post on Instagram
Take care of each other 🌹❤ ~ You've got the love ~ . . . #love #loveeachother #takecare #feelings #florence #florenceandthemachine #florencewelch #dea #music #lovemusic #ilovemusic #live #performance #milanorocks #milan #milano #milanocity #artista #musicista #people #together #unique #highashope
A post shared by Ilaria Venturini (@hil_air) on
View this post on Instagram
Ѕℋℐℙ ᏆᎾ ᏇℛℰℂᏦ live in Milano / 2019 • • • • • #FlorenceAndTheMachine #ShipToWreck @florence ♥️ #HighAsHope #howbighowbluehowbeautiful #lungs #ceremonials #concert #livemusic #singersongwriter #SkakeItOut #DogDaysAreOver #MINDExpo #Milano #MilanoRocks #musicmaniac #musiclover #musicmatters #stage #lights #rock #alternative #indiepop #frontrow #iminthefrontrow @fatmitalianarmy #musician #setlist #concerto #cosmiclove #betweentenlungs #FlorenceWelch
A post shared by gσσdlífє (@_callmegoodlife_) on
View this post on Instagram
THE 1975 - 30/08/2019 - Milano Rocks . You're so conceited, I said "I love you" What does it matter if I lie to you? I don't regret it but I'm glad that we're through So don't you tell me that you just don't get it 'Cause I know you do I know when you're around 'cause I know the sound I know the sound, of your heart #the1975 #soundofyourheart #music #milanorocks #milan #sound
A post shared by Matteo Trincas (@lunaticumest) on