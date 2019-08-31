Florence and the Machine a Milano Rocks: la scaletta del concerto e le immagini

Florence Welch e il suo gruppo sono stati i protagonisti della prima delle due serate di Milano Rocks - qui la recensione del concerto - che si è tenuta ieri sera, 30 agosto, all’Area Expo al MIND – Milano Innovation District di Rho (Mi). Per l’occasione i Florence and the Machine – preceduti sul palco dal gruppo inglese i 1975 – hanno presentato al pubblico brani del loro più recente disco “High as hope” uscito nel 2018 insieme alle loro canzoni più famose come “Dog Days are over” e “Shake it out”, ultimo brano dei bis che ha chiuso la serata.

Ecco la scaletta e la photogallery del gruppo di Florence Welch – più avanti le foto e i brani presentati sul palco rodense dal gruppo di Matty Healy. A seguire alcuni video realizzati dai fan durante il concerto del 30 agosto.

(Foto di Marina Mazzoli)

June

Hunger

Ship to Wreck

Queen of Peace

Patricia

Dog Days Are Over

Jenny of Oldstones

100 Years

Moderation

You Got the Love (Candi Staton cover)

Delilah

What Kind of Man

Bis:

No Choir

Big God

Shake It Out

Ecco le foto e la scaletta dei 1975 a Milano Rocks:

(Foto di Marina Mazzoli)

People

Give Yourself a Try

TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME

She's American

Sincerity Is Scary

It's Not Living (If It's Not With You)

Depth

I Like America & America Likes Me

Somebody Else

I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes)

Love It If We Made It

Chocolate

Sex

The Sound