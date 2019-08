Queen e Adam Lambert, chiuso il tour americano (tutto sold out). E l'Europa?

View this post on Instagram

It is done !!! Big thanks to all our team. And to all who rocked with us. OK - left to right - Javi, Emma, Tyler, Rog, Neil, Bri, Zoë, Adam, Rich, Spike, Kim. In the bar of the Ritz-Carlton around 1.30am. 💥💥💥💥 Photo by Tiger Lily Taylor. Bri