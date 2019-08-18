Rockol - sezioni principali

Dave Grohl: concerto a sorpresa con Rick Astley a Londra. Video

Un live improvvisato al Moth Club di Londra ha visto il leader dei Foo Fighters dividere il palco con il cantante britannico. Il (nemmeno troppo estemporaneo) duo ha proposto dal vivo anche il classico di Astley “Never gonna give you up”

Poteva essere una banale serata quella dello scorso 16 agosto al Moth club di Londra se il leader dei Foo Fighters e Rick Astley non avessero dato vita a uno show inaspettato. Il duo formato da Dave Grohl e Astley – oltre a presentare alcuni classici dei Foo Fighters, come "Times like these”, “Everlong”, “Best of you” - ha eseguito insieme la canzone del cantate inglese “Never gonna give you up” che nel 1987 aveva raggiunto il primo posto delle classifiche di 25 paesi del mondo. Lo stesso brano di Astley era già stato proposto dai Foo Fighters in diverse occasioni: nel 2015 da Grohl e compagni l’avevano eseguita sul cassone di un pick-up come risposta anti-omofoba alla Westboro Baptist Church. Successivamente, nel 2017 lo stesso Rick Astley si unì al gruppo del già batterista dei Nirvana per presentare insieme “Never gonna give you up” sul palco del Summer Sonic Festival, in Giappone.

Ecco alcuni video proposti su Twitter e Instagram dai fan che hanno prontamente ripreso l'esibizione di Grohl e Astley:

 

 

 

Dave Grohl Foo Fighters Rick Astley

