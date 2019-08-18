1975: Matthew Healy ha baciato un fan durante il concerto a Dubai
Il leader del gruppo di Manchester è sceso dal palco e ha baciato un ragazzo, come protesta contro le legge anti-LGBTQ degli Emirati Arabi Uniti. Nel frattempo è stato presentato sui social il nuovo merchandise della band sostenibile
Matthew Healy, leader del gruppo di Manchester, durante il concerto a Dubai dello scorso 14 agosto è sceso dal palco e ha baciato un fan scelto casualmente tra il pubblico. Il bacio che il leader dei 1975 ha rivolto al ragazzo è stato un gesto in segno di protesta contro le leggi anti-LGBTQ in vigore negli Emirati Arabi Uniti.
Come riporta la versione online della BBC, prima di riprendere il live la voce di “Robbers” ha detto: "Ti amo fratello. Siamo tutti esseri umani, vero?"
Al termine del concerto Matty Healy – che stava cantando “Loving someone” quando è sceso tra il pubblico - ha commentato l’accaduto con un post condiviso sui suoi canali social:
“Grazie Dubai! Siete stati fantastici. Non credi che ci sarà permesso tornare a causa del mio ‘comportamento’, ma so che vi amo e non avrei fatto diversamente.”
OK! So here is the first drop! We are not making new shirts for now. Unsustainable. SO, AND I’M SO FUCKING INTO THIS. This run is all old shirts (first album, early tours etc) that we had kept and have reprinted as your NOACF shirts. You will also be able to bring any old 1975 shirt or ANY bands you love shirts to Reading festival and have the same print done over the top there and then 🥾🌍 EDIT: Reprinting is FREE if you bring your own 1975 shirt at both LEEDS and READING!
