1975: Matthew Healy ha baciato un fan durante il concerto a Dubai

OK! So here is the first drop! We are not making new shirts for now. Unsustainable. SO, AND I’M SO FUCKING INTO THIS. This run is all old shirts (first album, early tours etc) that we had kept and have reprinted as your NOACF shirts. You will also be able to bring any old 1975 shirt or ANY bands you love shirts to Reading festival and have the same print done over the top there and then 🥾🌍 EDIT: Reprinting is FREE if you bring your own 1975 shirt at both LEEDS and READING!