1975: Matthew Healy ha baciato un fan durante il concerto a Dubai

Il leader del gruppo di Manchester è sceso dal palco e ha baciato un ragazzo, come protesta contro le legge anti-LGBTQ degli Emirati Arabi Uniti. Nel frattempo è stato presentato sui social il nuovo merchandise della band sostenibile

Matthew Healy, leader del gruppo di Manchester, durante il concerto a Dubai dello scorso 14 agosto è sceso dal palco e ha baciato un fan scelto casualmente tra il pubblico. Il bacio che il leader dei 1975 ha rivolto al ragazzo è stato un gesto in segno di protesta contro le leggi anti-LGBTQ  in vigore negli Emirati Arabi Uniti.
Come riporta la versione online della BBC, prima di riprendere il live la voce di “Robbers” ha detto: "Ti amo fratello. Siamo tutti esseri umani, vero?"
Al termine del concerto Matty Healy – che stava cantando “Loving someone” quando è sceso tra il pubblico - ha commentato l’accaduto con un post condiviso sui suoi canali social:

“Grazie Dubai! Siete stati fantastici. Non credi che ci sarà permesso tornare a causa del mio ‘comportamento’, ma so che vi amo e non avrei fatto diversamente.”

I 1975 - che lo scorso luglio hanno pubblicato una canzone che presenta un discorso campionato dell'attivista svedese Greta Thunberg - sono attualmente impegnati in un tour che li porterà anche in Italia il prossimo 30 agosto per promuovere il loro ultimo album “A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships”, uscito lo scorso novembre. Lo stesso Matthew Healy ha presentato sul suo profilo Instagram il nuovo merchandise della band che durante i prossimi concerti proporrà ai fan magliette sostenibili.

 

