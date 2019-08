Led Zeppelin, le foto di Jimmy Page delle registrazioni in Marocco del 1994

View this post on Instagram

On this day in 1994, I played with Robert Plant in Marrakech, Morocco 🇲🇦⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Part of the early stages of the Unledded project involved some field recording in Morocco, echoing the musical footsteps of Alan Lomax. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Just outside Marrakech, in a 13th Century courtyard, we filmed with the Gnawa musicians and the Berber tribeswomen. The sedate Gnawa were uncomfortable around the Berber tribeswomen's fierce music - it felt like the women could have eaten the Gnawa alive. It was a bit like mixing oil and water in a musical sense: definitely something that all of us would be unlikely to experience again.⁣ ⁣ Photo © 1994 Andy Earl/Jimmy Page Archive