Cure, un box per il concerto dei 40 anni (con canzoni inedite)

Si vocifera da tempo di un nuovo album di Robert Smith e soci - ma ecco un bel modo di ingannare l'attesa: i Cure pubblicheranno ad ottobre "40 Live - Curætion-25 + Anniversary", box di sei dischi (4 CD + 2 DVD o BluRay) che contiene due concerti, audio e video.

Il primo show è stato registato alla Royal Festival Hall di Londra nel giugno 2018, nel Meltdown Festival curato da Robert Smith: intitolato "From There To Here | From Here To There", ha visto la band esegure una canzone di ciascuno dei 13 album in ordine prima cronologico, poi in ordine inverso, con alcuni brani inediti. Il secondo concerto è - ovviamente "Anniversary: 1978-2018 Live In Hyde Park London", documentazione della celebarazione per i 40 anni della band, che recentemente era pure stato mandato nei cinema con un film diretto da Tim Pope.

"40 Live - Curætion-25 + Anniversary" uscirà il 18 ottobre ed è già preordinabile: è disponibile in una confezione Deluxe in edizione limitata (2Blu-ray / 2DVD + 4CD) e "Hardbook" (2Blu-ray / 2DVD) e su digitale. Ecco trailer e tracklist:

La tracklist:

CURÆTION-25:

From There To Here | From Here To There

1. Three Imaginary Boys

2. At Night

3. Other Voices

4. A Strange Day

5. Bananafishbones

6. A Night Like This

7. Like Cockatoos

8. Pictures Of You

9. High

10. Jupiter Crash

11. 39

12. Us Or Them

13. It’s Over

14. It Can Never Be The Same

15. Step Into The Light

16. The Hungry Ghost

17. alt.end

18. The Last Day Of Summer

19. Want

20. From The Edge Of The Deep Green Sea

21. Disintegration

22. If Only Tonight We Could Sleep

23. Sinking

24. Shake Dog Shake

25. One Hundred Years

26. Primary

27. A Forest

28. Boys Don’t Cry



ANNIVERSARY:

1978-2018 Live In Hyde Park London

1. Plainsong

2. Pictures Of You

3. High

4. A Night Like This

5. The Walk

6. The End Of The World

7. Lovesong

8. Push

9. Inbetween Days

10. Just Like Heaven

11. If Only Tonight

12. Play For Today

13. A Forest

14. Shake Dog Shake

15. Burn

16. Fascination Street

17. Never Enough

18. From The Edge Of The Deep Green Sea

19. Disintegration

20. Lullaby

21. Caterpillar

22. Friday I’m In Love

23. Close To Me

24. Why Can’t I Be You

25. Boys Don’t Cry

26. Jumping Someone Else’s Train

27. Grinding Halt

28. 10:15 Saturday Night

29. KAA