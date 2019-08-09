Cure, un box per il concerto dei 40 anni (con canzoni inedite)
La band pubblicherà "40 Live - Curætion-25 + Anniversary" il 18 ottobre: due concerti interi in audio e video, con diverse chicche
Si vocifera da tempo di un nuovo album di Robert Smith e soci - ma ecco un bel modo di ingannare l'attesa: i Cure pubblicheranno ad ottobre "40 Live - Curætion-25 + Anniversary", box di sei dischi (4 CD + 2 DVD o BluRay) che contiene due concerti, audio e video.
Il primo show è stato registato alla Royal Festival Hall di Londra nel giugno 2018, nel Meltdown Festival curato da Robert Smith: intitolato "From There To Here | From Here To There", ha visto la band esegure una canzone di ciascuno dei 13 album in ordine prima cronologico, poi in ordine inverso, con alcuni brani inediti. Il secondo concerto è - ovviamente "Anniversary: 1978-2018 Live In Hyde Park London", documentazione della celebarazione per i 40 anni della band, che recentemente era pure stato mandato nei cinema con un film diretto da Tim Pope.
"40 Live - Curætion-25 + Anniversary" uscirà il 18 ottobre ed è già preordinabile: è disponibile in una confezione Deluxe in edizione limitata (2Blu-ray / 2DVD + 4CD) e "Hardbook" (2Blu-ray / 2DVD) e su digitale. Ecco trailer e tracklist:
La tracklist:
CURÆTION-25:
From There To Here | From Here To There
1. Three Imaginary Boys
2. At Night
3. Other Voices
4. A Strange Day
5. Bananafishbones
6. A Night Like This
7. Like Cockatoos
8. Pictures Of You
9. High
10. Jupiter Crash
11. 39
12. Us Or Them
13. It’s Over
14. It Can Never Be The Same
15. Step Into The Light
16. The Hungry Ghost
17. alt.end
18. The Last Day Of Summer
19. Want
20. From The Edge Of The Deep Green Sea
21. Disintegration
22. If Only Tonight We Could Sleep
23. Sinking
24. Shake Dog Shake
25. One Hundred Years
26. Primary
27. A Forest
28. Boys Don’t Cry
ANNIVERSARY:
1978-2018 Live In Hyde Park London
1. Plainsong
2. Pictures Of You
3. High
4. A Night Like This
5. The Walk
6. The End Of The World
7. Lovesong
8. Push
9. Inbetween Days
10. Just Like Heaven
11. If Only Tonight
12. Play For Today
13. A Forest
14. Shake Dog Shake
15. Burn
16. Fascination Street
17. Never Enough
18. From The Edge Of The Deep Green Sea
19. Disintegration
20. Lullaby
21. Caterpillar
22. Friday I’m In Love
23. Close To Me
24. Why Can’t I Be You
25. Boys Don’t Cry
26. Jumping Someone Else’s Train
27. Grinding Halt
28. 10:15 Saturday Night
29. KAA