MTV Video Music Awards 2019: tutte le nomination

Gli organizzatori dei prossimi MTV Video Music Awards hanno comunicato la lista di nomination ai premi che verranno assegnati il prossimo 26 agosto nel corso della serata di gala - che sarà trasmessa in diretta dalla nota emittente televisiva musicale - in programma al Newark, New Jersey.

A guidare la lista dei favoriti ci sono Ariana Grande e la star USA country-pop Taylor Swift con dieci nomination a testa, seguite dal Billie Eilish (con nove) e Lil Nas X (otto): tra gli altri artisti di spicco con più di una citazione tra le diverse categorie figurano Kanye West, Travis Scott, Cardi B, Solange, Rosalìa, Drake, FKA twigs, Lizzo, BTS, J Balvin, Anderson .Paak e Lady Gaga.

Ecco, di seguito, l'elenco completo delle nomination ai prossimi MTV Video Music Awards:

Video of the Year

21 Savage: “a lot” [ft. J. Cole]

Billie Eilish: “bad guy”

Ariana Grande: thank u, next”

Jonas Brothers: “Sucker”

Lil Nas X: “Old Town Road (Remix)” [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]

Taylor Swift: “You Need to Calm Down”

Artist of the Year

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

Song of the Year

Drake: “In My Feelings”

Ariana Grande: “thank u, next”

Jonas Brothers: “Sucker”

Lady Gaga / Bradley Cooper: “Shallow”

Lil Nas X: “Old Town Road (Remix)” [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]

Taylor Swift: “You Need to Calm Down”

Best New Artist

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

Best Collaboration

Lil Nas X: “Old Town Road (Remix)” [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]

Lady Gaga / Bradley Cooper: “Shallow”

Shawn Mendes / Camila Cabello: “Señorita”

Taylor Swift: “ME!” [ft. ft. Brendon Urie]

Ed Sheeran / Justin Bieber: “I Don’t Care”

BTS: “Boy With Luv” [ft. Halsey]

Push Artist of the Year

Bazzi

CNCO

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lauv

Lizzo

Best Pop

5 Seconds of Summer: “Easier”

Cardi B / Bruno Mars: “Please Me”

Billie Eilish: “bad guy”

Ariana Grande: “thank u, next”

Jonas Brothers: “Sucker”

Taylor Swift: “You Need to Calm Down”

Best Hip-Hop

2 Chainz: “Rule the World”[ft. Ariana Grande]

21 Savage: “a lot” [ft. J. Cole]

Cardi B: “Money”

DJ Khaled: “Higher” [ft. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend]

Lil Nas X: “Old Town Road (Remix)” [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]

Travis Scott: “SICKO MODE” [ft. Drake]

Best R&B

Anderson .Paak: “Make It Better” [ft. Smokey Robinson]

Childish Gambino: “Feels Like Summer”

H.E.R.: “Could’ve Been” [ft. Bryson Tiller]

Alicia Keys: “Raise a Man”

Ella Mai: “Trip”

Normani: “Waves” [ft. 6LACK]

Best K-Pop

BTS: “Boy With Luv” [ft. Halsey]

BLACKPINK: “Kill This Love”

Monsta X: “Who Do You Love” [ft. French Montana]

TOMORROW X TOGETHER: “Cat & Dog”

NCT 127: “Regular”

EXO: “Tempo”

Best Latin

Anuel AA / Karol G: “Secreto”

Bad Bunny: “MIA” [ft. Drake]

benny blanco / Tainy / Selena Gomez / J Balvin: “I Can’t Get Enough”

Daddy Yankee: “Con Calma” [ft. Snow]

Maluma: “Mala Mía”

ROSALÍA / J Balvin: “Con Altura” [ft. El Guincho]

Best Dance

The Chainsmokers: “Call You Mine” [ft. Bebe Rexha]

Clean Bandit: “Solo” [ft. Demi Lovato]

DJ Snake: “Taki Taki” [ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B]

David Guetta / Bebe Rexha / J Balvin: “Say My Name”

Marshmello / Bastille: “Happier”

Silk City / Dua Lipa: “Electricity”

Best Rock

The 1975: “Love It If We Made It”

Fall Out Boy: “Bishops Knife Trick”

Imagine Dragons: “Natural”

Lenny Kravitz: “Low”

Panic! At the Disco: “High Hopes”

twenty one pilots: “My Blood”

Video for Good

Halsey: “Nightmare”

The Killers: “Land of the Free”

Jamie N Commons / Skylar Grey: “Runaway Train” [ft. Gallant]

John Legend: “Preach”

Lil Dicky: “Earth”

Taylor Swift: “You Need to Calm Down”

Best Direction

Billie Eilish: “bad Guy” (dir. Dave Meyers)

FKA twigs: “Cellophane” (dir. Andrew Thomas Huang)

Ariana Grande: “thank u, next” (dir. Hannah Lux Davis)

Lil Nas X: “Old Town Road (Remix)” [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus] (dir. Calmatic)

LSD: “No New Friends” (dir. Dano Cerny)

Taylor Swift: “You Need to Calm Down” (dir. Drew Kirsch and Taylor Swift)

Best Visual Effects

Billie Eilish: “when the party’s over” (visual effects: Ryan Ross, Andres Jaramillo)

FKA twigs: “Cellophane” (visual effects: Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for Analog)

Ariana Grande: “God is a woman” (visual effects: Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova & Rebecca Rice for Mathematic)

DJ Khaled: “Just Us” [ft. SZA] (visual effects: Sergii Mashevskyi)

LSD: “No New Friends” (visual effects: Ethan Chancer)

Taylor Swift: “ME!” [ft. Brendon Urie] (visual effects: Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX)

Best Editing

Anderson .Paak: “Tints” [ft. Kendrick Lamar] (editing: Elias Talbot)

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” (editing: Calmatic)

Billie Eilish: “bad guy” (editing: Billie Eilish)

Ariana Grande: “7 rings” (editing: Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh)

Solange: “Almeda” (editing: Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor)

Taylor Swift: “You Need to Calm Down” (editing: Jarrett Fijal)

Best Art Direction

BTS: “Boy With Luv” [ft. Halsey] (art direction: JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E))

Ariana Grande: “7 rings” (art direction: John Richoux)

Lil Nas X: “Old Town Road (Remix)” [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus] (art direction: Itaru Dela Vegas)

Shawn Mendes / Camila Cabello: “Señorita” (art direction: Tatiana Van Sauter)

Taylor Swift: “You Need to Calm Down” (art direction: Brittany Porter)

Kanye West / Lil Pump: “I Love It” [ft. Adele Givens] (art direction: Tino Schaedler)

Best Choreography

FKA twigs: “Cellophane” (choreography: Kelly Yvonne)

ROSALÍA / J Balvin: “Con Altura” [ft. El Guincho] (choreography: Charm La’Donna)

LSD: “No New Friends” (choreography: Ryan Heffington)

Shawn Mendes / Camila Cabello: “Señorita” (choreography: Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv)

Solange: “Almeda” (choreography: Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles)

BTS: “Boy With Luv” [ft. Halsey] (choreography: Rie Hata)

Best Cinematography

Anderson .Paak: “Tints” [ft. Kendrick Lamar] (cinematography: Elias Talbot)

Billie Eilish: “hostage” (cinematography: Pau Castejon)

Ariana Grande: “thank u, next” (cinematography: Christopher Probst)

Shawn Mendes / Camila Cabello: “Señorita” (cinematography: Scott Cunningham)

Solange: “Almeda” (cinematography: Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin Hamilton)

Taylor Swift: “ME!” [ft. Brendon Urie] (cinematography: Starr Whitesides)