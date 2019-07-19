Replacements: in arrivo il box set “Dead Man’s Pop”

La band di Paul Westerberg ha annunciato un box set intitolato “Dead Man’s Pop”, in uscita il prossimo 27 settembre, che celebra il disco dei Replacements del 1989, “Don't Tell a Soul”.

Il cofanetto è composto da quattro CD e un vinile e - oltre a presentare l’album nella versione originale prodotto da Matt Wallace e mixato da Chris Lod-Alge – contiene materiale inedito come la sessione in studio con Tony Berg e quella con Tom Waits, oltre ad alcune registrazioni dal vivo del concerto del 2 giugno 1989 presso l'Università del Wisconsin.

“Dead Man’s Pop” è accompagnato da un libro a copertina rigida che presenta foto rare del gruppo e un saggio di Bob Mehr, autore della biografia “Trouble Boys: The True Story of the Replacements” uscita nel 2016.

Ecco la copertina del box set pubblicata sull'account Facebook ufficiale dei Replacements:

Di seguito la tracklist ci "Dead Man’s Pop"

Disc 1: Don’t Tell A Soul Redux

01. Talent Show (Matt Wallace Mix)

02. I’ll Be You (Matt Wallace Mix)

03. We’ll Inherit the Earth (Matt Wallace Mix)

04. Achin’ to Be (Matt Wallace Mix)

05. Darlin’ One (Matt Wallace Mix)

06. Back to Back (Matt Wallace Mix)

07. I Won’t (Matt Wallace Mix)

08. Asking Me Lies (Matt Wallace Mix)

09. They’re Blind (Matt Wallace Mix)

10. Anywhere’s Better Than Here (Matt Wallace Mix)

11. Rock ‘n’ Roll Ghost (Matt Wallace Mix)

Disc 2: We Know The Night: Rare and Unreleased

01. Portland (Alternate Mix) [Bearsville Version]

02. Achin’ To Be (Bearsville Version)

03. I’ll Be You (Bearsville Version)

04. Wake Up (Alternate Mix) [Bearsville Version]

05. We’ll Inherit The Earth (Bearsville Version)

06. Last Thing In The World

07. They’re Blind (Bearsville Version)

08. Rock ‘N’ Roll Ghost (Bearsville Version)

09. Darlin’ One (Bearsville Version)

10. Talent Show (Demo Version)

11. Dance On My Planet

12. We Know The Night (Alternate Outtake)

13. Ought To Get Love (Alternate Mix)

14. Gudbuy t’Jane (Outtake)

15. Lowdown Monkey Blues (feat. Tom Waits)

16. If Only You Were Lonely (feat. Tom Waits)

17. We Know The Night (feat. Tom Waits) [Rehearsal]

18. We Know The Night (feat. Tom Waits) [Full Band Version]

19. I Can Help (feat. Tom Waits)

20. Date To Church (Matt Wallace Remix)

Disc 3: The Complete Inconcerated Live, Part One

01. Alex Chilton (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

02. Talent Show (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

03. Back To Back (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

04. I Don’t Know (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

05. The Ledge (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

06. Waitress In The Sky (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

07. Anywhere’s Better Than Here (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

08. Nightclub Jitters (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

09. Cruella De Ville (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

10. Achin’ To Be (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

11. Asking Me Lies (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

12. Bastards Of Young (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

13. Answering Machine (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

14. Little Mascara (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

15. I’ll Be You (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

Disc 4: The Complete Inconcerated Live, Part Two

01. Darlin’ One (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

02. I Will Dare (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

03. Another Girl, Another Planet (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

04. I Won’t (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

05. Unsatisfied (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

06. We’ll Inherit The Earth (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

07. Can’t Hardly Wait (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

08. Color Me Impressed (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

09. Born To Lose (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

10. Never Mind (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

11. Here Comes A Regular (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

12. Valentine (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

13. Left Of The Dial (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

14. Black Diamond (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)