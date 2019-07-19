Beastie Boys, raro materiale d’epoca ora disponibile in streaming

I Beastie Boys, per il trentennale dell’uscita di “Paul’s Boutique”, hanno reso disponibili per la prima volta in streaming 21 brani fra rari remix e lati B di singoli.

Il materiale verrà pubblicato in tre momenti successivi: oggi 19 luglio si comincia con due EP dell’epoca di “Paul’s Boutique” (An Exciting Evening At Home With Shadrach, Meshach And Abednego” e “ Love American Style”). Il 26 luglio usciranno i remix dei singoli “Hey Ladies” e “Shadrach”, a cui faranno seguito, il 2 agosto, i remix di “Shake Your Rump” e “Looking Down The Barrel Of A Gun”.

Lo scorso mese i Beastie Boys avevano pubblicato 12 rarità del periodo “To the 5 Boroughs” nel quindicesimo anniversrio dell’uscita dell’album.

An Exciting Evening At Home With Shadrach, Meshach And Abednego EP Tracklist:

01. Shadrach

02. Caught In The Middle Of A 3-Way Mix

03. And What You Give Is What You Get

04. Car Thief

05. Some Dumb Cop Gave Me Two Tickets Already

06. Your Sister’s Def

Love American Style EP Tracklist:

01. Shake Your Rump

02. Hey Ladies

03. 33% God

04. Dis Yourself In ’89 (Just Do It)

Hey Ladies [Remixes]:

01. Hey Ladies (DJ Strictnine & Paranorm Remix)

02. Hey Ladies (Paul Nice Remix)

03. Hey Ladies (Count Bass D Remix)

04. Hey Ladies (Fred C Remix)

05. Hey Ladies (Video Version)

Shadrach [Remixes]:

01. Shadrach (Peanut Butter Wolf Remix)

02. Shadrach (Mum’s The Word Remix)

03. Shadrach (J Rawls Remix)

04. Shadrach (Joey Chavez Remix)

05. Shadrach (Live)

Shake Your Rump [Remixes]:

01. Shake Your Rump (Truly Odd & J-Rocc Remix)

02. Shake Your Rump (Latch Brothers Remix)

03. Shake Your Rump (Video Version)

Looking Down The Barrel Of A Gun [Remixes]:

01. Looking Down The Barrel Of A Gun (OD Remix)

02. Looking Down The Barrel Of A Gun (DJ Cheapshot Remix)

03. Looking Down The Barrel Of A Gun (Dub Hackers Remix)

04. Looking Down The Barrel Of A Gun (DJ Moe Love Remix)