Thom Yorke, la scaletta di Barolo
Ecco cosa ha suonato ieri il leader dei Radiohead in concerto in Italia
Ieri sera Thom Yorke si è esibito in Italia, a Barolo, in Piemonte. Il suo tour prosegue questa sera 18 luglio a Codroipo, il 18 luglio a Ferrara, il 20 luglio a Perugia e il 21 luglio a ROma.
Ecco la scaletta proposta ieri, 16 luglio:
Interference
A Brain in a Bottle
Impossible Knots
Black Swan
Harrowdown Hill
Pink Section
Nose Grows Some
Last I Heard (...He Was Circling the Drain)
The Clock
(Ladies & Gentlemen, Thank You for Coming)
Has Ended
Amok
Not the News
Truth Ray
Traffic
Twist
Bis:
Dawn Chorus
Runwayaway
Default
Atoms for Peace