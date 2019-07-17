Rockol - sezioni principali

Thom Yorke, la scaletta di Barolo

Ecco cosa ha suonato ieri il leader dei Radiohead in concerto in Italia

Ieri sera Thom Yorke si è esibito in Italia, a Barolo, in Piemonte. Il suo tour prosegue questa sera 18 luglio a Codroipo, il 18 luglio a Ferrara, il 20 luglio a Perugia e il  21 luglio a ROma.
Ecco la scaletta proposta ieri, 16 luglio:

Interference

A Brain in a Bottle

Impossible Knots

Black Swan

Harrowdown Hill

Pink Section

Nose Grows Some

Last I Heard (...He Was Circling the Drain)

The Clock

(Ladies & Gentlemen, Thank You for Coming)

Has Ended

Amok

Not the News

Truth Ray

Traffic

Twist

Bis:

Dawn Chorus

Runwayaway

Default

Atoms for Peace

 

Jonny Greenwood , Radiohead , Thom Yorke
Thom Yorke in concerto

Villa Manin

Codroipo
"Anima", l'anti-musica di Thom Yorke

Per creare devo distruggere, canta Thom Yorke a metà del suo quarto album. Una delle cose che distrugge è la classica struttura delle canzoni. Niente di nuovo: i suoi progetti solisti sono...
