Thom Yorke, la scaletta di Barolo

Ieri sera Thom Yorke si è esibito in Italia, a Barolo, in Piemonte. Il suo tour prosegue questa sera 18 luglio a Codroipo, il 18 luglio a Ferrara, il 20 luglio a Perugia e il 21 luglio a ROma.

Ecco la scaletta proposta ieri, 16 luglio:

Interference

A Brain in a Bottle

Impossible Knots

Black Swan

Harrowdown Hill

Pink Section

Nose Grows Some

Last I Heard (...He Was Circling the Drain)

The Clock

(Ladies & Gentlemen, Thank You for Coming)

Has Ended

Amok

Not the News

Truth Ray

Traffic

Twist

Bis:

Dawn Chorus

Runwayaway

Default

Atoms for Peace