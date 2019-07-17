Così i Pink Floyd rivivono a Roma (grazie a Nick Mason)

Da "Interstellar overdrive" a "Point me at the sky", passando per "Astronomy domine", "Childhood's end" e "See Emily play": i Saucerful of Secrets di Nick Mason, la band tributo ai Pink Floyd capitanata dall'ex batterista della leggendaria rock band, hanno portato questa sera sul palco dell'Auditorium Parco della Musica, per Rock in Roma, alcuni dei brani più significativi del primo periodo della loro carriera. Ecco le foto del concerto e la scaletta:

"Interstellar overdrive""Astronomy domine""Lucifer Sam""Fearless""Obscured by clouds/When you're in""Remember a day""Arnold Layne""Vegetable man""If/Atom heart mother/If""The Nile song""Green is the colour""Let there be more light""Childhood's end""Set the controls for the heart of the Sun""See Emily play""Bike""One of these days""A saucerful of secrets""Point me at the sky"