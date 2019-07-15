Bob Dylan e Neil Young, duetto in Irlanda

Dopo il “double bill” del 12 luglio a Londra, Bob Dylan e Neil Young hanno fatto il bis aal Nowland Park di Kilkenny, in Irlanda, il 14 luglio. In quell’occasione i due hanno eseguito insieme un classico del country&western statunitense, “Will the circle be unbroken”, che potete ascoltare nel video qui sotto.

A seguire, le scalette dei concerti.



Bob Dylan setlist:

Ballad of a Thin Man

It Ain't Me, Babe

Highway 61 Revisited

Simple Twist of Fate

Can't Wait

When I Paint My Masterpiece

Honest With Me

Tryin' to Get to Heaven

Make You Feel My Love

Pay in Blood

Will the Circle Be Unbroken?

(con Neil Young)

Like a Rolling Stone

Early Roman Kings

Girl From the North Country

Love Sick

Thunder on the Mountain

Soon After Midnight

Gotta Serve Somebody



Neil Young setlist:

Like an Inca

Mansion on the Hill

Over and Over

Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere

Love to Burn

Throw Your Hatred Down

From Hank to Hendrix

Heart of Gold

Human Highway

Old Man

Fuckin' Up

Cortez the Killer

Piece of Crap

Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black)

Rockin' in the Free World