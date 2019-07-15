Bob Dylan e Neil Young, duetto in Irlanda
Hanno cantato insieme la classica "Will the circle be unbroken"
Dopo il “double bill” del 12 luglio a Londra, Bob Dylan e Neil Young hanno fatto il bis aal Nowland Park di Kilkenny, in Irlanda, il 14 luglio. In quell’occasione i due hanno eseguito insieme un classico del country&western statunitense, “Will the circle be unbroken”, che potete ascoltare nel video qui sotto.
A seguire, le scalette dei concerti.
Bob Dylan setlist:
Ballad of a Thin Man
It Ain't Me, Babe
Highway 61 Revisited
Simple Twist of Fate
Can't Wait
When I Paint My Masterpiece
Honest With Me
Tryin' to Get to Heaven
Make You Feel My Love
Pay in Blood
Will the Circle Be Unbroken?
(con Neil Young)
Like a Rolling Stone
Early Roman Kings
Girl From the North Country
Love Sick
Thunder on the Mountain
Soon After Midnight
Gotta Serve Somebody
Neil Young setlist:
Like an Inca
Mansion on the Hill
Over and Over
Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere
Love to Burn
Throw Your Hatred Down
From Hank to Hendrix
Heart of Gold
Human Highway
Old Man
Fuckin' Up
Cortez the Killer
Piece of Crap
Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black)
Rockin' in the Free World
