Bob Dylan e Neil Young, duetto in Irlanda

Hanno cantato insieme la classica "Will the circle be unbroken"

Dopo il “double bill” del 12 luglio a Londra, Bob Dylan e Neil Young hanno fatto il bis aal Nowland Park di Kilkenny, in Irlanda, il 14 luglio. In quell’occasione i due hanno eseguito insieme un classico del country&western statunitense, “Will the circle be unbroken”, che potete ascoltare nel video qui sotto.
A seguire, le scalette dei concerti.


Bob Dylan setlist:

Ballad of a Thin Man

It Ain't Me, Babe

Highway 61 Revisited

Simple Twist of Fate

Can't Wait

When I Paint My Masterpiece

Honest With Me

Tryin' to Get to Heaven

Make You Feel My Love

Pay in Blood

Will the Circle Be Unbroken?
 (con Neil Young)

Like a Rolling Stone

Early Roman Kings

Girl From the North Country

Love Sick

Thunder on the Mountain

Soon After Midnight

Gotta Serve Somebody


Neil Young setlist:

Like an Inca
Mansion on the Hill
Over and Over
Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere
Love to Burn
Throw Your Hatred Down
From Hank to Hendrix
Heart of Gold
Human Highway
Old Man
Fuckin' Up
Cortez the Killer
Piece of Crap
Hey Hey, My My (Into the Black)
Rockin' in the Free World

 

