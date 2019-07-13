Bob Dylan e Neil Young assieme ad Hyde Park

Una serata con due leggende, ieri a Londra: Bob Dylan e Neil Young hanno suonato al British Summer Time, la rassegna di concerti londinese ad Hyde Park ha fatto sapere che per l’edizione 2019, che si svolgerà il prossimo 12 luglio, vedrà come protagonisti Bob Dylan e Neil Young. Una lunga giornata iniziata con tre "opener" di altissimo livello, Sam Fender, Cat Power e Laura Marling. Neil Young è salito sul palco verso le 6 con i Promise of The Real, infilando una bella serie di classici, da "Heart of Gold" a "Like a hurricane".
Ha chiuso la serata Dylan, che ha proposto la sua scaletta standard del tour, con classici e brani recenti. A questo giro di concerti ha recuperato "Like a rolling stone", che nel tour del 2018 (l'ultima volta che è passato in Italia) non era tra i brani eseguiti.
Ecco le scalette complete
SETLIST
Mansion on the Hill - Cover di Neil Young & Crazy Horse
Over and Over - Cover di Neil Young & Crazy Horse
Country Home - Cover di Neil Young & Crazy Horse
Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere - Cover di Neil Young & Crazy Horse
Alabama - Cover di Neil Young
Walk On - Cover di Neil Young
Winterlong - Cover di Neil Young
Words (Between the Lines of Age) - Cover di Neil Young
Heart of Gold - Cover di Neil Young
From Hank to Hendrix - Cover di Neil Young
Old Man - Cover di Neil Young
Throw Your Hatred Down - Cover di Neil Young
Love and Only Love - Cover di Neil Young & Crazy Horse
Rockin' in the Free World - Cover di Neil Young
BIS #1
Like a Hurricane - Cover di Neil Young
I've Been Waiting for You - Cover di Neil Young
Roll Another Number (For the Road) - Cover di Neil Young
Piece of Crap - Cover di Neil Young & Crazy Horse
SETLIST
Ballad of a Thin Man
It Ain't Me, Babe
Highway 61 Revisited
Simple Twist of Fate
Can't Wait
When I Paint My Masterpiece
Honest With Me
Tryin' to Get to Heaven
Make You Feel My Love
Pay in Blood
Like a Rolling Stone
Early Roman Kings
Girl From the North Country
Love Sick
Thunder on the Mountain
Soon After Midnight
Gotta Serve Somebody
BIS #1
Blowin' in the Wind
It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry