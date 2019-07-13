Bob Dylan e Neil Young assieme ad Hyde Park

Una serata con due leggende, ieri a Londra: Bob Dylan e Neil Young hanno suonato al British Summer Time, la rassegna di concerti londinese ad Hyde Park ha fatto sapere che per l’edizione 2019, che si svolgerà il prossimo 12 luglio, vedrà come protagonisti Bob Dylan e Neil Young. Una lunga giornata iniziata con tre "opener" di altissimo livello, Sam Fender, Cat Power e Laura Marling. Neil Young è salito sul palco verso le 6 con i Promise of The Real, infilando una bella serie di classici, da "Heart of Gold" a "Like a hurricane".

Ha chiuso la serata Dylan, che ha proposto la sua scaletta standard del tour, con classici e brani recenti. A questo giro di concerti ha recuperato "Like a rolling stone", che nel tour del 2018 (l'ultima volta che è passato in Italia) non era tra i brani eseguiti.

Ecco le scalette complete

SETLIST Mansion on the Hill - Cover di Neil Young & Crazy Horse

Over and Over - Cover di Neil Young & Crazy Horse

Country Home - Cover di Neil Young & Crazy Horse

Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere - Cover di Neil Young & Crazy Horse

Alabama - Cover di Neil Young

Walk On - Cover di Neil Young

Winterlong - Cover di Neil Young

Words (Between the Lines of Age) - Cover di Neil Young

Heart of Gold - Cover di Neil Young

From Hank to Hendrix - Cover di Neil Young

Old Man - Cover di Neil Young

Throw Your Hatred Down - Cover di Neil Young

Love and Only Love - Cover di Neil Young & Crazy Horse

Rockin' in the Free World - Cover di Neil Young

BIS #1 Like a Hurricane - Cover di Neil Young

I've Been Waiting for You - Cover di Neil Young

Roll Another Number (For the Road) - Cover di Neil Young

Piece of Crap - Cover di Neil Young & Crazy Horse

