"Il Re Leone", ecco la colonna sonora. Tracklist

19 sono i brani inclusi nella colonna sonora del remake di "Il Re Leone", della quale abbiamo già anticipato quello cantato da Beyoncé https://www.rockol.it/news-705566/beyonce-nuova-canzone-spirit-dal-film-il-re-leone

Molti di questi sono rifacimenti dei brani della colonna sonora del film animato originario. Del tutto inedito è invece "Never too late", scritto da Elton John con Tim Rice. Il disco uscirà il 19 luglio, in concomitanza con l'arrivo del film sugli schermi statunitensi.

Di seguito la tracklist completa.

The Lion King 2019 Soundtrack:

01. “Circle of Life”/“Nants’ Ingonyama” – “Circle of Life” performed by Lindiwe Mkhize and Lebo M; written and composed by Elton John and Tim Rice; “Nants’ Ingonyama” written by Lebohang Morake and Hans Zimmer.

02. “Life’s Not Fair” – Hans Zimmer

03. “Rafiki’s Fireflies” – Hans Zimmer

04. “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” – Performed by JD McCrary, Shahadi Wright Joseph, and John Oliver; written by Elton John and Tim Rice; produced by Pharrell Williams.

05. “Elephant Graveyard” – Hans Zimmer

06. “Be Prepared” (2019 Version) – Performed by Chiwetel Ejiofor; written by Elton John and Tim Rice; produced by Hans Zimmer and David Fleming

07. “Stampede” – Hans Zimmer

08. “Scar Takes the Throne” – Hans Zimmer

09. “Hakuna Matata” – Performed by Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, JD McCrary, and Donald Glover; written by Elton John and Tim Rice; produced by Pharrell Williams

10. “Simba is Alive!” – Hans Zimmer

11. “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” – Performed by Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen; produced by Pharrell Williams

12. “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” – Performed by Beyoncé, Donald Glover, Billy Eichner and, Seth Rogen; written by Elton John and Tim Rice; produced by Pharrell Williams

13. “Reflections of Mufasa” – Hans Zimmer

14. “Spirit” — Beyoncé

15. “Battle for Pride Rock” – Hans Zimmer

16. “Remember” – Hans Zimmer

17. “Never Too Late” – Performed by Elton John and Lebo M; written by Elton John and Tim Rice

18. “He Lives in You” – Performed by Lebo M

19. “Mbube” – Performed by Lebo M; produced by Pharrell Williams