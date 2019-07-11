"Il Re Leone", ecco la colonna sonora. Tracklist
19 canzoni, fra rifacimenti e brani originali
19 sono i brani inclusi nella colonna sonora del remake di "Il Re Leone", della quale abbiamo già anticipato quello cantato da Beyoncé https://www.rockol.it/news-705566/beyonce-nuova-canzone-spirit-dal-film-il-re-leone
Molti di questi sono rifacimenti dei brani della colonna sonora del film animato originario. Del tutto inedito è invece "Never too late", scritto da Elton John con Tim Rice. Il disco uscirà il 19 luglio, in concomitanza con l'arrivo del film sugli schermi statunitensi.
Di seguito la tracklist completa.
The Lion King 2019 Soundtrack:
01. “Circle of Life”/“Nants’ Ingonyama” – “Circle of Life” performed by Lindiwe Mkhize and Lebo M; written and composed by Elton John and Tim Rice; “Nants’ Ingonyama” written by Lebohang Morake and Hans Zimmer.
02. “Life’s Not Fair” – Hans Zimmer
03. “Rafiki’s Fireflies” – Hans Zimmer
04. “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” – Performed by JD McCrary, Shahadi Wright Joseph, and John Oliver; written by Elton John and Tim Rice; produced by Pharrell Williams.
05. “Elephant Graveyard” – Hans Zimmer
06. “Be Prepared” (2019 Version) – Performed by Chiwetel Ejiofor; written by Elton John and Tim Rice; produced by Hans Zimmer and David Fleming
07. “Stampede” – Hans Zimmer
08. “Scar Takes the Throne” – Hans Zimmer
09. “Hakuna Matata” – Performed by Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, JD McCrary, and Donald Glover; written by Elton John and Tim Rice; produced by Pharrell Williams
10. “Simba is Alive!” – Hans Zimmer
11. “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” – Performed by Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen; produced by Pharrell Williams
12. “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” – Performed by Beyoncé, Donald Glover, Billy Eichner and, Seth Rogen; written by Elton John and Tim Rice; produced by Pharrell Williams
13. “Reflections of Mufasa” – Hans Zimmer
14. “Spirit” — Beyoncé
15. “Battle for Pride Rock” – Hans Zimmer
16. “Remember” – Hans Zimmer
17. “Never Too Late” – Performed by Elton John and Lebo M; written by Elton John and Tim Rice
18. “He Lives in You” – Performed by Lebo M
19. “Mbube” – Performed by Lebo M; produced by Pharrell Williams