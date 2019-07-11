Rockol - sezioni principali

>
NEWS   |   Cinema / 11/07/2019

"Il Re Leone", ecco la colonna sonora. Tracklist

19 canzoni, fra rifacimenti e brani originali

"Il Re Leone", ecco la colonna sonora. Tracklist

19 sono i brani inclusi nella colonna sonora del remake di "Il Re Leone", della quale abbiamo già anticipato quello cantato da Beyoncé https://www.rockol.it/news-705566/beyonce-nuova-canzone-spirit-dal-film-il-re-leone
Molti di questi sono rifacimenti dei brani della colonna sonora del film animato originario. Del tutto inedito è invece "Never too late", scritto da Elton John con Tim Rice. Il disco uscirà il 19 luglio, in concomitanza con l'arrivo del film sugli schermi statunitensi.
Di seguito la tracklist completa.

The Lion King 2019 Soundtrack:
01. “Circle of Life”/“Nants’ Ingonyama” – “Circle of Life” performed by Lindiwe Mkhize and Lebo M; written and composed by Elton John and Tim Rice; “Nants’ Ingonyama” written by Lebohang Morake and Hans Zimmer.
02. “Life’s Not Fair” – Hans Zimmer
03. “Rafiki’s Fireflies” – Hans Zimmer
04. “I Just Can’t Wait to Be King” – Performed by JD McCrary, Shahadi Wright Joseph, and John Oliver; written by Elton John and Tim Rice; produced by Pharrell Williams.
05. “Elephant Graveyard” – Hans Zimmer
06. “Be Prepared” (2019 Version) – Performed by Chiwetel Ejiofor; written by Elton John and Tim Rice; produced by Hans Zimmer and David Fleming
07. “Stampede” – Hans Zimmer
08. “Scar Takes the Throne” – Hans Zimmer
09. “Hakuna Matata” – Performed by Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, JD McCrary, and Donald Glover; written by Elton John and Tim Rice; produced by Pharrell Williams
10. “Simba is Alive!” – Hans Zimmer
11. “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” – Performed by Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen; produced by Pharrell Williams
12. “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” – Performed by Beyoncé, Donald Glover, Billy Eichner and, Seth Rogen; written by Elton John and Tim Rice; produced by Pharrell Williams
13. “Reflections of Mufasa” – Hans Zimmer
14. “Spirit” — Beyoncé
15. “Battle for Pride Rock” – Hans Zimmer
16. “Remember” – Hans Zimmer
17. “Never Too Late” – Performed by Elton John and Lebo M; written by Elton John and Tim Rice
18. “He Lives in You” – Performed by Lebo M
19. “Mbube” – Performed by Lebo M; produced by Pharrell Williams

Beyonce , Elton John , Pharrell Williams

© 2019 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.

Rockol

  • Utilizza solo immagini fotografiche rese disponibili a fini promozionali (“for press use”) da case discografiche e uffici stampa.
  • Usa le immagini per finalità di critica ed esercizio del diritto di cronaca, in modalità degradata conforme alle prescrizioni della legge sul diritto d'autore, utilizzate ad esclusivo corredo dei propri contenuti informativi.
  • Accetta solo fotografie non esclusive, destinate a utilizzo su testate e, quindi, libere da diritti.
  • Pubblica immagini fotografiche dal vivo concesse in utilizzo da fotografi dei quali viene riportato il copyright.
  • È disponibile a corrispondere all'avente diritto un equo compenso in caso di pubblicazione di fotografie il cui autore sia, all'atto della pubblicazione, ignoto.

Segnalazioni

Vogliate segnalarci immediatamente la eventuali presenza di immagini non rientranti nelle fattispecie di cui sopra, per una nostra rapida valutazione e, ove confermato l’improprio utilizzo, per una immediata rimozione.