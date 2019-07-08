Bruce Springsteen, tre canzoni mai pubblicate nella colonna sonora di "Blinded by the light"

Uscirà ad agosto nelle sale statunitenssi “Blinded by the Light”, film basato sul libro "Greetings From Bury Park", di Sarfraz Manzoor, giornalista britannico di origini pachistane cresciuto grazie alla musica del Boss, che ha dato il suo beneplacito al progetto.

Il fllm. diretto da Gurinder Chadha ("Sognando Beckham", 2002), comprenderà ovviamente la musica di Springsteen: pezzi storici, l'inedito “I'll Stand By You Always”,(originariamente scritto nel 2001 per “Harry Potter e la pietra filosofale” e mai pubblicato) ed altra musica. I fan saranno contenti di sapere che la colonna sonora, che verrà pubblicata sempre ad agosto, comprenderà altre due registrazioni inedite: Una versione acustica di "The Promised Land" registrata l'11 novembre del 2014 al Concert for Valor, a Washington DC, e una versione dal vivo di "The river" registrata al Madison Square Garden, New York, NY – September 21, 1979. L'album conterrà inoltre una canzone originale, "For You My Love" scritta da A.R. Rahman, noto per essere l'autore della colonna sonora de "Il trono di spade".

Ecco la versione acustica di "The promised land"

Questa ka tracklist completa dell'album e il trailer del film

Ode To Javed/Javed's Poem – A.R. Rahman

It's a Sin – Pet Shop Boys

The Sun Always Shines On T.V. – a-ha

"The Boss Of Us All" (dialogue)

Dancing In The Dark – Bruce Springsteen

"You Should Be Listening To Our Music" (dialogue)

"I Never Knew Music Could Be Like This" (dialogue)

The River– Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band (Live at Madison Square Garden, New York, NY – September 21, 1979) (mai pubblicata in un album)

"Number One Paki Film" (dialogue)

Badlands – Bruce Springsteen

Cover Me – Bruce Springsteen

Thunder Road– Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band (Live at The Roxy Theater, West Hollywood, CA – October 18, 1975)

Get Outta My Way Fascist Pigs – Amer Chadha-Patel

"Do It For Me" (dialogue)

Prove It All Night – Bruce Springsteen

Hungry Heart – Bruce Springsteen

"You, Me…and Bruce" (dialogue)

Because The Night – Bruce Springsteen

Maar Chadapa – Heera

The Promised Land - Bruce Springsteen (Live on The National Mall, Washington, D.C. – November 11, 2014)

Blinded By The Light – Bruce Springsteen

Born To Run – Bruce Springsteen

I'll Stand By You – Bruce Springsteen (mai pubblicata)

For You My Love – A.R. Rahman (brano originale per la Colonna sonora)