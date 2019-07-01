Rockol - sezioni principali

Belle and Sebastian: esce “Days of the Bagnold Summer”

Il nuovo album della band scozzese è la colonna sonora di un film in uscita nel 2020.

La band scozzese dei Belle and Sebastian annunciano per il 13 settembre l’uscita di “Days of the Bagnold Summer”, colonna sonora dell’omonimo film in uscita nel 2020. Anticipato dal singolo “Sister Buddha”.

‘Days of the Bagnold Summer’ è nato nel 2012 come graphic novel di Joff Winterhart, è poi diventato il film che uscirà nel 2020 con il debutto alla regia di Simon Bird.
 
“Days Of The Bagnold Summer” contiene undici brani inediti dei Belle and Sebastian più una versione ri-registrata dei loro classici "Get Me Away From Here I'm Dying", contenuta in origine nell'album del 1996 “If You Are Feeling Sinister, e di "I Know Where The Summer Goes" tratta da “This Is Just a Modern Rock Song EP del 1998.

Tracklist:
 1. Sister Buddha (Intro)
 2. I Know Where The Summer Goes
 3. Did The Day Go Just Like You Wanted?
 4. Jill Pole
 5. I'll Keep It Inside
 6. Safety Valve
 7. The Colour's Gonna Run
 8. Another Day, Another Night
 9. Get Me Away From Here I'm Dying
10. Wait And See What The Day Holds
11. Sister Buddha
12. This Letter
13. We Were Never Glorious

Belle & Sebastian , Stuart Murdoch

