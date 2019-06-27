Ian Gillan: esce l'album dal vivo “Contractual Obligation”
La voce dei Deep Purple pubblica un album live relativo al suo tour nell'Europa dell'est del 2016.
Il cantante dei Deep Purple Ian Gillan annuncia per il 26 luglio l’uscita di un album solista dal vivo intitolato “Contractual Obligation” relativo a tre concerti del suo tour nell'Est Europa del 2016. La pubblicazione sarà declinata su tre supporti diversi, a seconda del concerto: ‘Contractual Obligation #1: Live In Moscow' su Blu-ray, ‘Contractual Obligation #2: Live In Warsaw’ su 2CD & digitale e, infine, ‘Contractual Obligation #3: Live In St. Petersburg’ su 3LP.
Il titolo della raccolta fa riferimento alla nota reticenza di Gillan di prestare attenzione alle sue uscite live o a quelle dei Deep Purple, come spiega lo stesso musicista inglese nelle note contenute nell'album.
Tracklist
2CD
CD1
1. Hang Me Out To Dry
2. Pictures Of Home
3. No Lotion For That
4. Strange Kind Of Woman
5. Razzle Dazzle
6. A Day Late 'N' A Dollar Short
7. Lazy
8. Rapture Of The Deep
9. When A Blind Man Cries
CD2
1. You're Gonna Ruin Me Baby (with Grace Gillan)
2. Ain't No More Cane On The Brazos
3. Difficult To Cure (Beethoven's Ninth)
4. Anya
5. Perfect Strangers
6. Hell To Pay
7. Demon's Eye
8. Smoke On The Water
9. Hush
10. Black Night
Blu-Ray
1. Hang Me Out To Dry
2. Pictures Of Home
3. No Lotion For That
4. Strange Kind Of Woman
5. Razzle Dazzle
6. A Day Late 'N' A Dollar Short
7. Lazy
8. Rapture Of The Deep
9. When A Blind Man Cries
10. You're Gonna Ruin Me Baby (with Grace Gillan)
11. Ain't No More Cane On The Brazos
12. Difficult To Cure (Beethoven's Ninth)
13. Anya
14. Perfect Strangers
15. Hell To Pay
16. Demon's Eye
17. Smoke On The Water
18. Hush
19. Black Night
3LP
Side A
1. Hang Me Out To Dry
2. Pictures Of Home
3. No Lotion For That
4. Strange Kind Of Woman
Side B
1. Razzle Dazzle
2. A Day Late 'N' A Dollar Short
3. Lazy
Side C
1. Rapture Of The Deep
2. When A Blind Man Cries
3. You're Gonna Ruin Me Baby (with Grace Gillan)
4. Ain't No More Cane On The Brazos
Side D
1. Difficult To Cure (Beethoven's Ninth)
2. Anya
3. Perfect Strangers
Side E
1. Hell To Pay
2. Demon's Eye
3. Smoke On The Water
Side F
1. Hush
2. Black Night