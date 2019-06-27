Ian Gillan: esce l'album dal vivo “Contractual Obligation”

Il cantante dei Deep Purple Ian Gillan annuncia per il 26 luglio l’uscita di un album solista dal vivo intitolato “Contractual Obligation” relativo a tre concerti del suo tour nell'Est Europa del 2016. La pubblicazione sarà declinata su tre supporti diversi, a seconda del concerto: ‘Contractual Obligation #1: Live In Moscow' su Blu-ray, ‘Contractual Obligation #2: Live In Warsaw’ su 2CD & digitale e, infine, ‘Contractual Obligation #3: Live In St. Petersburg’ su 3LP.

Il titolo della raccolta fa riferimento alla nota reticenza di Gillan di prestare attenzione alle sue uscite live o a quelle dei Deep Purple, come spiega lo stesso musicista inglese nelle note contenute nell'album.

Tracklist

2CD

CD1

1. Hang Me Out To Dry

2. Pictures Of Home

3. No Lotion For That

4. Strange Kind Of Woman

5. Razzle Dazzle

6. A Day Late 'N' A Dollar Short

7. Lazy

8. Rapture Of The Deep

9. When A Blind Man Cries



CD2

1. You're Gonna Ruin Me Baby (with Grace Gillan)

2. Ain't No More Cane On The Brazos

3. Difficult To Cure (Beethoven's Ninth)

4. Anya

5. Perfect Strangers

6. Hell To Pay

7. Demon's Eye

8. Smoke On The Water

9. Hush

10. Black Night



Blu-Ray

1. Hang Me Out To Dry

2. Pictures Of Home

3. No Lotion For That

4. Strange Kind Of Woman

5. Razzle Dazzle

6. A Day Late 'N' A Dollar Short

7. Lazy

8. Rapture Of The Deep

9. When A Blind Man Cries

10. You're Gonna Ruin Me Baby (with Grace Gillan)

11. Ain't No More Cane On The Brazos

12. Difficult To Cure (Beethoven's Ninth)

13. Anya

14. Perfect Strangers

15. Hell To Pay

16. Demon's Eye

17. Smoke On The Water

18. Hush

19. Black Night



3LP

Side A

1. Hang Me Out To Dry

2. Pictures Of Home

3. No Lotion For That

4. Strange Kind Of Woman



Side B

1. Razzle Dazzle

2. A Day Late 'N' A Dollar Short

3. Lazy



Side C

1. Rapture Of The Deep

2. When A Blind Man Cries

3. You're Gonna Ruin Me Baby (with Grace Gillan)

4. Ain't No More Cane On The Brazos



Side D

1. Difficult To Cure (Beethoven's Ninth)

2. Anya

3. Perfect Strangers



Side E

1. Hell To Pay

2. Demon's Eye

3. Smoke On The Water



Side F

1. Hush

2. Black Night