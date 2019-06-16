>
NEWS   |   Recensioni concerti / 16/06/2019

Eddie Vedder a Firenze Rocks: i video del concerto

Il frontman dei Pearl Jam si è esibito ieri sera alla Visarno Arena nel capoluogo toscano.

Eddie Vedder a Firenze Rocks: i video del concerto

La terza giornata del Firenze Rocks alla Visarno Arena ha proposto ieri quale headliner il frontman dei Pearl Jam Eddie Vedder. La manifestazione toscana si era aperta venerdì con i live di Tool (qui il report) e Smashing Pumpkins (qui il report), era proseguita sabato con Ed Sheeran (qui il report) e si chiuderà questa sera con il concerto dei Cure.

Qui a seguire potete vedere alcuni video dell’esibizione di Eddie Vedder. Mentre qui potete leggere la nostra recensione del live.

Setlist

  1. Cross The River
  2. Share the Light
  3. Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town (Pearl Jam)
  4. I Am Mine (Pearl Jam)
  5. Brain Damage (cover dei Pink Floyd)
  6. Immortality (Pearl Jam)
  7. Wishlist (Pearl Jam)
  8. Indifference (Pearl Jam)
  9. Wildflowers (cover di Tom Petty)
  10. Far Behind
  11. Just Breathe (Pearl Jam)
  12. Can't Keep (Pearl Jam)
  13. Sleeping by Myself
  14. Guaranteed
  15. Black (Pearl Jam)
  16. Parting Ways (Pearl Jam)
  17. Should I Stay or Should I Go (cover dei Clash)
  18. Porch (Pearl Jam)
  19. Alive (Pearl Jam)
  20. Unthought Known (Pearl Jam)
  21. Better Man (Pearl Jam)
  22. Song of Good Hope (Glen Hansard)
  23. Society 
  24. Hard Sun 
  25. Rockin' in the Free World (cover di Neil Young)
Scheda artista Tour&Concerti
Testi
Eddie Vedder , Firenze Rocks 2017 , Glen Hansard , Pearl Jam
giu
17
Eddie Vedder in concerto

Piazza Colbert

Barolo
Scopri tutte le date

© 2019 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.

Rockol

  • Utilizza solo immagini fotografiche rese disponibili a fini promozionali (“for press use”) da case discografiche e uffici stampa.
  • Usa le immagini per finalità di critica ed esercizio del diritto di cronaca, in modalità degradata conforme alle prescrizioni della legge sul diritto d'autore, utilizzate ad esclusivo corredo dei propri contenuti informativi.
  • Accetta solo fotografie non esclusive, destinate a utilizzo su testate e, quindi, libere da diritti.
  • Pubblica immagini fotografiche dal vivo concesse in utilizzo da fotografi dei quali viene riportato il copyright.
  • È disponibile a corrispondere all'avente diritto un equo compenso in caso di pubblicazione di fotografie il cui autore sia, all'atto della pubblicazione, ignoto.

Segnalazioni

Vogliate segnalarci immediatamente la eventuali presenza di immagini non rientranti nelle fattispecie di cui sopra, per una nostra rapida valutazione e, ove confermato l’improprio utilizzo, per una immediata rimozione.

Gli articoli più letti

🔥 Firenze Rocks 2019, tutte le informazioni: orari dei concerti, biglietti, come arrivare
🔥 L’anima inquieta dei Tool: la recensione del concerto a Firenze
🔥 Il rock malinconico degli Smashing Pumpkins: la recensione del concerto
🔥 Eddie Vedder incanta (di nuovo) Firenze: la recensione del concerto
🔥 Beppe Carletti: "I Nomadi, da Augusto e Guccini a Yuri" - video