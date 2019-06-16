Eddie Vedder a Firenze Rocks: i video del concerto
Il frontman dei Pearl Jam si è esibito ieri sera alla Visarno Arena nel capoluogo toscano.
La terza giornata del Firenze Rocks alla Visarno Arena ha proposto ieri quale headliner il frontman dei Pearl Jam Eddie Vedder. La manifestazione toscana si era aperta venerdì con i live di Tool (qui il report) e Smashing Pumpkins (qui il report), era proseguita sabato con Ed Sheeran (qui il report) e si chiuderà questa sera con il concerto dei Cure.
Qui a seguire potete vedere alcuni video dell’esibizione di Eddie Vedder. Mentre qui potete leggere la nostra recensione del live.
Setlist
- Cross The River
- Share the Light
- Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town (Pearl Jam)
- I Am Mine (Pearl Jam)
- Brain Damage (cover dei Pink Floyd)
- Immortality (Pearl Jam)
- Wishlist (Pearl Jam)
- Indifference (Pearl Jam)
- Wildflowers (cover di Tom Petty)
- Far Behind
- Just Breathe (Pearl Jam)
- Can't Keep (Pearl Jam)
- Sleeping by Myself
- Guaranteed
- Black (Pearl Jam)
- Parting Ways (Pearl Jam)
- Should I Stay or Should I Go (cover dei Clash)
- Porch (Pearl Jam)
- Alive (Pearl Jam)
- Unthought Known (Pearl Jam)
- Better Man (Pearl Jam)
- Song of Good Hope (Glen Hansard)
- Society
- Hard Sun
- Rockin' in the Free World (cover di Neil Young)