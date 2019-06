Jimmy Page e il concerto dei Led Zeppelin più lungo di sempre

View this post on Instagram

On this day in 1972, I played with Led Zeppelin at Nassau Coliseum in New York. I believe we would have played this venue because there were Union issues at Madison Square Garden at this time. This is reputed to be Led Zeppelin's longest show; coming in at four and a half hours. If that's correct, there may well have been some Union issues at the Nassau Coliseum that night!⁣ ⁣ 📸 Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns, Amsterdam 1972