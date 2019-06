Jimmy Page e il suo 'cattivo' feeling con la città di Milano

View this post on Instagram

On this day in 1995, Page and Plant played Milan 🇮🇹⁣ ⁣ This was my second attempt to play Milan after having been tear-gassed on the first time with Led Zeppelin. During the morning of the show, there was a message from the festival site that it was waterlogged and they couldn't get the trucks with our equipment in. However, the ever-resourceful road crew managed to perform the near impossible and the festival was to continue. When I arrived I saw Terence Trent D'Arby performing - he was happening, albeit rain soaked. We performed our set and had an interesting communion with the inclement weather. That evening Porl Thompson guested with his former bandmates The Cure as we skidded and slid away from the festival site.⁣ ⁣ Photo: Ross Halfin, 1995 (Wembley, UK)