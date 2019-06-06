Travis, in arrivo un live d'annata e la ristampa di 'The Man Who'

I Travis annunciano – a distanza di tre anni dall’ultimo album in studio “Everything at Once” – due pubblicazioni per celebrare il ventesimo anniversario di quello che fu l’anno della svolta per la band guidata da Fran Healy.

Il 1999 fu l’anno che consacrò la carriera della rock band scozzese: l’uscita del disco “The Man Who” – seconda fatica in studio dopo “Good Feeling” – e il singolo “Why Does It Always Rain on Me” riscossero talmente tanto successo da constringere il gruppo a intensificare le esibizioni dal vivo e le partecipazioni ai festival. Decisivo per i Trevis fu, infatti, il live a Glastonbury .

Per festeggiare questa ricorrenza verrà pubblicata il prossimo 21 giugno la registrazione del “Live at Glastonbury ‘99” - disponibile sia su CD che in un set di due LP, negli store digitali e in un'edizione limitata di vinili blu - insieme a una versione estesa di 16 tracce di "The Man Who" che include singoli celebri quali "More Than Us", "Driftwood", "Happy" e "Turn".

Ecco di seguito le tracklist delle versioni disponibili:

Live At Glastonbury, '99 (CD, & Digital)



1. Blue Flashing Light

2. The Fear

3. Writing To Reach You

4. Good Feeling

5. U16 Girls

6. As You Are

7. Why Does It Always Rain On Me?

8. Coming Around

9. All I Want To Do Is Rock

10. Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah

11. Good Day To Die

12. More Than Us

13. Driftwood

14. Slide Show

15. Turn

16. Happy



The Man Who Deluxe Box Set (2-CD & 2-LP)



CD Disc 1 (full album)



1. Writing To Reach You

2. The Fear

3. As You Are

4. Driftwood

5. The Last Laugh Of The Laughter

6. Turn

7. Why Does It Always Rain On Me?

8. Luv

9. She's So Strange

10. Slide Show / Blue Flashing Light



CD Disc 2 (B-sides, as selected by the band)



1. Green Behind The Ears

2. Only Molly Knows

3. Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah

4. High As A Kite

5. Be My Baby

6. Where Is The Love

7. Village Man

8. Driftwood (Live at the Link Café / Glasgow / 1999)

9. The Urge For Going

10. Slide Show (Live at the Link Café / Glasgow / 1999)

11. River

12. Days Of Our Lives

13. We Are Monkeys

14. Baby One More Time (In Session)

15. Coming Around

16. Just The Faces Change

17. The Connection

18. Rock 'N' (Salad) Roll

19. The Weight



