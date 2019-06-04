>
Rolling Stones, i dettagli della ristampa di “Rock’n’roll Circus”

Il 5 luglio torna in una nuova versione lo speciale televisivo della band di Jagger & Richards con Who, Jethro Tull, John Lennon e molti altri ospiti. Ecco i contenuti.

“Rock’n’roll Circus” è il titolo di un leggendario speciale televisivo della band di Mick Jagger, diretto da Michael Lindsay-Hogg, del dicembre del 1968 a cui parteciparono Who, Jethro Tull, John Lennon e molti altri ospiti.
Il 5 luglio verrà pubblicata una riedizione dello special: le note diffuse dalla casa discografica spiegano che l'audio e il video saranno remixati con tecnologia Dolby Atmos e Dolby Vision. Numerosi i contenuti inediti:  un’intervista con Pete Townshend (Who),  i commenti di Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Tony Richmond, Michael Lindsay-Hogg, Yoko Ono e Marianne Faithfull. La "limited edition" include un libro di 44 pagine con foto di Michael Randolf e  testo di David Dalton.

“Rock’n’roll Circus”, già ripubblicato in VHS nel 1996 e nel 2004 in DVD, con alcuni brani inediti, è stata restaurato in 4k, in Blu-ray e DVD, con la colonna sonora espansa a 28 canzoni di cui alcune inedite e in uscita anche come doppio CD e triplo vinile.

Ecco la tracklist della limited edition, che comprende DVD, BluRay e 2 CD

THE ROLLING STONES ROCK AND ROLL CIRCUS (FILM IN 4K)
Song For Jeffrey - Jethro Tull
A Quick One While He's Away - The Who
Ain't That A Lot Of Love - Taj Mahal
Something Better - Marianne Faithfull
Yer Blues - The Dirty Mac
Whole Lotta Yoko - Yoko Ono & Ivry Gitlis, and The Dirty MacJumpin' Jack Flash - The Rolling Stones
Parachute Woman - The Rolling Stones
No Expectations - The Rolling Stones
You Can't Always Get What You Want – The Rolling StonesSympathy for the Devil - The Rolling Stones
Salt Of The Earth - The Rolling Stones

EXTRA
Widescreen Feature, Aspect Ratio: 16:9 (65 min)
Pete Townshend Interview, Aspect Ratio: 4x3 (18 min)
The Dirty Mac:
‘Yer Blues’ Tk2 Quad Split, Aspect Ratio: 4x3 (5:43)
Taj Mahal:
-Checkin’ Up On My Baby, Aspect Ratio: 4x3 (5:37)
-Leaving Trunk, Aspect Ratio: 4x3 (6:20)
-Corinna, Aspect Ratio: 4x3 (3:49)
Julius Katchen:
-de Falla: Ritual Fire Dance, Aspect Ratio: 4x3 (6:30)
-Mozart: Sonata In C Major-1st Movement, Aspect Ratio: 4x3 (2:27) Mick & The Tiger/ Luna & The Tiger, Ratio: 4x3 (1:35)
Bill Wyman & The Clowns, Aspect Ratio: 4x3 (2:00)
Lennon, Jagger, & Yoko backstage, Aspect Ratio: 4x3 (45sec)
 

TRACCE DI COMMENTO AL FILM:
Life Under The Big Top (Artists) Featuring: Mick Jagger, Ian Anderson, Taj Mahal, Yoko Ono, Bill Wyman, Keith Richards (65 min)
Framing The Show (Director & Cinematographer) Featuring: Michael Lindsay Hogg, Tony Richmond (65 min)Musings (artists, writer, fan who was there) Featuring: Marianne Faithfull, David Dalton, David Stark (50 min)

THE ROLLING STONES ROCK AND ROLL CIRCUS EXPANDED AUDIO EDITION
1. Mick Jagger's Introduction Of Rock And Roll Circus - Mick Jagger
2. Entry Of The Gladiators - Circus Band
3. Mick Jagger's Introduction Of Jethro Tull - Mick Jagger
4. Song For Jeffrey - Jethro Tull
5. Keith Richards' Introduction Of The Who - Keith Richards
6. A Quick One While He's Away - The Who
7. Over The Waves - Circus Band
8. Ain't That A Lot Of Love - Taj Mahal
9. Charlie Watts' Introduction Of Marianne Faithfull - Charlie Watts
10. Something Better - Marianne Faithfull
11. Mick Jagger's and John Lennon's Introduction Of The Dirty Mac
12. Yer Blues - The Dirty Mac
13. Whole Lotta Yoko - Yoko Ono & Ivry Gitlis with The Dirty Mac
14. John Lennon's Introduction Of The Rolling Stones + Jumpin' Jack Flash - The Rolling Stones 15. Parachute Woman - The Rolling Stones
16. No Expectations - The Rolling Stones
17. You Can't Always Get What You Want - The Rolling Stones
18. Sympathy for the Devil - The Rolling Stones
19. Salt Of The Earth - The Rolling Stones

BONUS TRACK
20. Checkin' Up On My Baby - Taj Mahal 21. Leaving Trunk - Taj Mahal
22. Corinna - Taj Mahal
23. Revolution (rehearsal) - The Dirty Mac 24. Warmup Jam - The Dirty Mac

25. Yer Blues (take 2) - The Dirty Mac
26. Brian Jones' Introduction of Julius Katchen - Brian Jones 27. de Falla: Ritual Fire Dance - Julius Katchen
28. Mozart: Sonata In C Major-1st Movement - Julius Katchen

Rolling Stones , Taj Mahal , Who
