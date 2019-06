Lana Del Rey: le sue poesie sulle pagine di Vogue Italia

View this post on Instagram

'I'M WRITING MY FUTURE' in @vogueitalia Shot by @stevenkleinstudio styled by @ariannephillips Wearing @moschino June issue on newsstands Tuesday the 4th. 'May my eyes always stay level to the horizon may they never gaze as high as heaven to ask why may I never go where angels fear to tread so as to have to ask for answers in the sky.' Keep reading my poems on the pages of #VogueItalia