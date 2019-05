Jimmy Page ricorda quando ha inciso ‘Some Things Just Stick in Your Mind’ degli Stones

View this post on Instagram

#OnThisDay in 1965, I played on Vashti Bunyan's 'Some Things Just Stick in Your Mind'. It was a Jagger/Richards composition, produced by Andrew Oldham and released on Decca. ⠀⠀ Also in this week in 1965, I played guitar on at least six records in the top thirty: the number one spot, Where Are You Now My Love by Jackie Trent; and other artists, including Burt Bacharach, Marianne Faithfull and Francoise Hardy. ⠀⠀ List of records released in May 1965 featuring JP: ⠀⠀ #1 - Where Are You Now My Love (Jackie Trent) #6 - Little Bird (Marianne Faithfull) #18 - All Over The World (Francoise Hardy) #24 - Little Things (Dave Berry) #27 - Trains and Boats and Planes (Burt Bacharach) #30 - Marie (The Bachelors) ⠀⠀ 👆🏻What’s your favourite JP session track?