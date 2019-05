Lacuna Coil, iniziati i lavori al nuovo album

View this post on Instagram

‼️We FINALLY ented the studio to start the recording of new music, today! ‼️I just wanted to stop by to tell you guys that I feel so very happy and on fire (and so are the boys!), I am in LOVE with new stuff and from my black bubble of enjoyment I feel immensely grateful for your constant support: it is because of you all that we are able to do what we love the most on a professional level and I NEVER take all this for granted. I always remember where we came from and fuuuuuck I hope I’ll do this forever and ever!! I can’t wait to let you hear something new! In the meantime, keep on listening to music and let me know what’s your fave LC and for what reason (I’m dying to hear your stories!!!)! Ciao! (Pic by?)