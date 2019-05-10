>
NEWS   |   Pop/Rock / 10/05/2019

Phil Collins pubblica due album di B-Sides e remix

L'ex Genesis ha in uscita “Other Sides” e “Remixed Sides”, dei quali si può ascoltare un assaggio, vedere le copertine e consultare le tracklist. E il 17 giugno è in concerto a Milano.

Lo scorso ottobre Phil Collins ha pubblicato il box “Plays Well With Others”, mentre di recente ha messo sul mercato le edizioni rimasterizzate di tutti i suoi otto album solisti. Ora pubblica, il 31 maggio, due nuove compilation solo in digitale, “Other Sides” e “Remixed Sides”.

“Other Sides” contiene 18 demo e B-sides di un periodo compreso tra il 1981 e il 2003, incluse le prime versioni di "In the Air Tonight" e "Another Day in Paradise", qui con il titolo originale "Homeless". Tutti i brani sono al loro debutto in digitale, nessuno di questi è stato pubblicato nelle recenti ristampe. “Remixed Sides” include versioni multiple di "In the Air Tonight", "Hang in Long Enough" e "Wear My Hat". E anche classici come "Sussudio" e "Take Me Home".

Come antipasto delle due nuove uscite più sotto potete ascoltare “The Man with the Horn” da “Other Sides” e “The Roof Is Leaking” da “Remixed Sides”.

L’ex Genesis, superati i problemi fisici che lo hanno vessato negli ultimi anni, è attualmente impegnato con il “Still Not Dead Yet Tour” che farà anche una tappa in Italia il 17 giugno al Mediolanum Forum di Assago (Mi).

A seguire le tracklist e le copertine dei nuovi album.

‘Other Sides’ tracklist:
01. In The Air Tonight (Demo)
02. I Missed Again (Demo)
03. If Leaving Me Is Easy (Demo)
04. The Man With The Horn
05. I Like The Way
06. Big Noise (Instrumental)
07. Homeless (Another Day In Paradise Demo)
08. Lionel (Do You Remember? Demo)
09. Broadway Chorus (Something Happened On The Way To Heaven Home Demo)
10. Around The World In 80 Presets
11. Rad Dudeski
12. Don’t Call Me Ashley
13. Both Sides Of The Demo (Early Demo)
14. Everyday (Early Demo)
15. For A Friend
16. Stevie’s Blues (There’s A Place For Us Instrumental)
17. It’s Everywhere
18. Tears Of A Clown (Wake Up Call 2003 Version)

‘Remixed Sides’ tracklist:
01. In The Air Tonight (Ben Liebrand Extended Version)
02. In The Air Tonight (’88 Remix)
03. Easy Lover (Extended Dance Remix)
04. Take Me Home (Extended Remix)
05. Sussudio (Extended Remix)
06. Who Said I Would (Extended Remix)
07. Only You And I Know (Extended Remix)
08. Don’t Lose My Number (Extended Remix)
09. One More Night (Extended Remix)
10. The Roof Is Leaking (Nicka’s Stella Polaris Interpretation)
11. Medley Mega Mix: Sussudio/Don’t Lost My Number/You Can’t Hurry Love
12. Something Happened On The Way To Heaven (One World Remix)
13. Hang In Long Enough (Pettibone 12 Mix)
14. Hang In Long Enough (Pettibone Dub Mix)
15. Hang In Long Enough (Pop Club Mix)
16. Hang In Long Enough (Dub 1)
17. Wear My Hat (Hat Dance Mix)
18. Wear My Hat (Wear My Dub)

