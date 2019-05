Jimmy Page e quella jam con Jaco Pastorius e Chris Slade

View this post on Instagram

#OnThisDay in 1985, I went to see Jaco Pastorius at The Lone Star Café in New York. ⠀⠀ Jaco was accompanied by a drummer he’d accessed from the The Village Voice Musician’s Column. Needless to say, this drummer from the small ads was having a bit of a problem keeping up with the powerhouse Jaco Pastorius, who was illustrating the complete textbook to the various approaches of electric bass. ⠀⠀ Jaco invited me up and I had a jam with him but more importantly, Chris Slade, The Firm’s drummer also got up to jam, relegating the current drummer to a table in the club. After about four numbers, I returned to our table to witness a tremendous synergy and understanding of Jaco’s playing from Chris who remained for the rest of the set. That night I got to understand what an experienced and passionate drummer Chris Slade could be. ⠀⠀ And also what a monster of a player Jaco Pastorius was.