Bob Dylan, tutti i 155 brani del nuovo cofanetto di 4 dischi live. VIDEO

Come abbiamo già anticipato pochi giorni fa https://www.rockol.it/news-703252/bob-dylan-cofanetto-rolling-thunder-revue-insieme-film-scorsese, sta per uscire - il prossimo 7 giugno - un cofanetto di 14 dischi del cantautore di Duluth, in concomitanza con l'uscita di "Rolling Thunder Revue", il docu-film diretto da Martin Scorsese. E’ ora disponibile la tracklist del box set, che riportiamo qui di seguito, copo il video di "One more cup of coffee" firmato alle prove.



Bob Dylan - Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1975 Live Recordings

DISC 1: S.I.R. Rehearsals, New York, NY – October 19, 1975

DISC 2: S.I.R. Rehearsals, New York, NY – October 21, 1975

DISC 3: Seacrest Motel Rehearsals, Falmouth, MA – October 29, 1975

DISC 4-5: Memorial Auditorium, Worcester, MA – November 19, 1975

DISC 6-7: Harvard Square Theater, Cambridge, MA – November 20, 1975

DISC 8-9: Boston Music Hall, Boston, MA – November 21, 1975 (afternoon)

DISC 10-11: Boston Music Hall, Boston, MA – November 21, 1975 (evening)

DISC 12-13: Forum de Montreal, Quebec, Canada – December 4, 1975

DISC 14: Rare Performances

Bob Dylan - Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1975 Live Recordings

DISC 1

October 19, 1975 – S.I.R. Rehearsals, New York, NY

1. Rake and Ramblin' Boy* [incomplete]

2. Romance in Durango* [incomplete]

3. Rita May*

4. I Want You# [incomplete]

5. Love Minus Zero/No Limit* [incomplete]

6. She Belongs to Me* [incomplete]

7. Joey [incomplete]

8. Isis

9. Hollywood Angel [incomplete]

10. People Get Ready#~

11. What Will You Do When Jesus Comes?#

12. Spanish Is the Loving Tongue

13. The Ballad of Ira Hayes

14. One More Cup of Coffee (Valley Below)*

15. Tonight I'll Be Staying Here with You

16. This Land Is Your Land

17. Dark as a Dungeon*

DISC 2

October 21, 1975 – S.I.R. Rehearsals, New York, NY

1. She Belongs to Me#

2. A Hard Rain's a-Gonna Fall

3. Isis

4. This Wheel's on Fire/Hurricane/All Along the Watchtower

5. One More Cup of Coffee (Valley Below)

6. If You See Her, Say Hello

7. One Too Many Mornings#

8. Gwenevere [incomplete]

9. Lily, Rosemary and the Jack of Hearts [incomplete]

10. Patty's Gone to Laredo#

11. It's Alright, Ma (I'm Only Bleeding)

DISC 3

October 29, 1975 – Seacrest Motel Rehearsals, Falmouth, MA

1. Tears of Rage

2. I Shall Be Released

3. Easy and Slow

4. Ballad of a Thin Man

5. Hurricane

6. One More Cup of Coffee (Valley Below)

7. Just Like a Woman

8. Knockin' on Heaven's Door



DISC 4

November 19, 1975 – Memorial Auditorium, Worcester, MA

1. When I Paint My Masterpiece

2. It Ain't Me, Babe

3. The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll

4. It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry

5. Romance in Durango

6. Isis

7. Blowin' in the Wind

8. Wild Mountain Thyme

9. Mama, You Been on My Mind

10. Dark as a Dungeon

11. I Shall Be Released



DISC 5

November 19, 1975 – Memorial Auditorium, Worcester, MA

1. Tangled Up in Blue

2. Oh, Sister

3. Hurricane^*

4. One More Cup of Coffee (Valley Below)

5. Sara

6. Just Like a Woman

7. Knockin' on Heaven's Door

8. This Land Is Your Land



DISC 6

November 20, 1975 – Harvard Square Theater, Cambridge, MA

1. When I Paint My Masterpiece

2. It Ain't Me, Babe#~^

3. The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll

4. It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry*

5. Romance in Durango^*

6. Isis

7. Blowin' in the Wind*

8. Wild Mountain Thyme

9. Mama, You Been on My Mind^

10. Dark as a Dungeon

11. I Shall Be Released



DISC 7

November 20, 1975 – Harvard Square Theater, Cambridge, MA

1. Simple Twist of Fate^*

2. Oh, Sister

3. Hurricane

4. One More Cup of Coffee (Valley Below)

5. Sara

6. Just Like a Woman#

7. Knockin' on Heaven's Door#^

8. This Land Is Your Land



DISC 8

November 21, 1975 – Afternoon – Boston Music Hall, Boston, MA

1. When I Paint My Masterpiece

2. It Ain't Me, Babe

3. The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll

A Hard Rain's a-Gonna Fall

5. Romance in Durango

6. Isis

7. The Times They Are a-Changin'

8. I Dreamed I Saw St. Augustine

9. Mama, You Been on My Mind

10. Never Let Me Go

11. I Shall Be Released^



DISC 9

November 21, 1975 – Afternoon – Boston Music Hall, Boston, MA

1. Mr. Tambourine Man^

2. Oh, Sister

3. Hurricane

4. One More Cup of Coffee (Valley Below)

5. Sara^

6. Just Like a Woman

7. Knockin' on Heaven's Door

8. This Land Is Your Land



DISC 10

November 21, 1975 – Evening – Boston Music Hall, Boston, MA

1. When I Paint My Masterpiece

2. It Ain't Me, Babe

3. The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll^

4. It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry#^

5. Romance in Durango

6. Isis^

7. Blowin' in the Wind^

8. The Water Is Wide^

9. Mama, You Been on My Mind

10. Dark as a Dungeon

11. I Shall Be Released



DISC 11

November 21, 1975 – Evening – Boston Music Hall, Boston, MA

1. I Don't Believe You (She Acts Like We Never Have Met)

1. Tangled Up in Blue#^

3. Oh, Sister^

4. Hurricane

5. One More Cup of Coffee (Valley Below)^

6. Sara

7. Just Like a Woman^

8. Knockin' on Heaven's Door

9. This Land Is Your Land



DISC 12

December 4, 1975 – Forum de Montreal, Montreal, Canada

1. When I Paint My Masterpiece

2. It Ain't Me, Babe

3. The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll*

4. Tonight I'll Be Staying Here with You^

A Hard Rain's a-Gonna Fall#^*

6. Romance in Durango#

7. Isis#~

8. Blowin' in the Wind

9. Dark as a Dungeon

10. Mama, You Been on My Mind

11. Never Let Me Go#~

12. I Dreamed I Saw St. Augustine*

13. I Shall Be Released



DISC 13

December 4, 1975 – Forum de Montreal, Montreal, Canada

1. It's All Over Now, Baby Blue^

2. Love Minus Zero/No Limit^

3. Tangled Up in Blue

4. Oh, Sister

5. Hurricane

6. One More Cup of Coffee (Valley Below)#*

7. Sara#

8. Just Like a Woman

9. Knockin' on Heaven's Door

10. This Land Is Your Land

Disc 14

BONUS DISC - RARE PERFORMANCES

One Too Many Mornings*

October 24 – Gerdes Folk City, New York City, New York

Simple Twist of Fate*

October 28 – Mahjong Parlor, Falmouth, MA

Isis

November 2 – Technical University, Lowell, MA

With God on Our Side

November 4 – Afternoon – Civic Center, Providence, RI

It's Alright, Ma (I'm Only Bleeding)

November 4 – Evening – Civic Center, Providence, RI

Radio advertisement for Niagara Falls shows

Niagara Falls, NY

The Ballad of Ira Hayes*

November 16 – Tuscarora Reservation, NY

Your Cheatin' Heart*

November 23

Fourth Time Around

November 26 – Civic Center, Augusta, Maine

The Tracks of My Tears

December 3 – Chateau Champlain, Montreal Canada

Jesse James

December 5 – Montreal Stables, Montreal, Canada

It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry

December 8 – "Night of the Hurricane," Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

# included in the film Renaldo and Clara (1978 film)

~ released on 4 Songs From "Renaldo And Clara" E.P. (1978 album)

^ released on The Bootleg Series, Vol. 5: Bob Dylan Live 1975 (2002 album) * included in Rolling Thunder Revue (2019 film)

On Discs 1-13:

Bob Dylan – vocals, guitar, piano, harmonica

Joan Baez – vocals and guitar on "Tears of Rage," "I Shall Be Released," "Blowin' in the Wind," "Wild Mountain Thyme," "Mama, You Been on My Mind," "Dark as a Dungeon," "The Times They Are a-Changin'," "I Dreamed I Saw St. Augustine," "Never Let Me Go," "The Water Is Wide," and "This Land Is Your Land"

Roger McGuinn – guitar and vocals on "Knockin' on Heaven's Door" and

"This Land Is Your Land"

Guam:

Bobby Neuwirth – guitar, vocals

Scarlet Rivera – violin

T Bone J. Henry Burnett – guitar, vocals

Steven Soles – guitar, vocals

Mick Ronson – guitar

David Mansfield – steel guitar, mandolin, violin, dobro

Rob Stoner – bass, vocals

Howie Wyeth – drums, piano

Luther Rix – drums, percussion, congas

Ronee Blakly – vocals

and

Ramblin' Jack Elliott – vocals, guitar

Allen Ginsberg – vocals, finger cymbals

Joni Mitchell – vocals

On DISC 14:

Bob Dylan – vocals, guitar, piano, harmonica with

Joan Baez – vocals (2)

Rob Stoner – bass (2)

Eric Andersen, Arlen Roth – guitars (2) Guam (3, 10, 12)

Larry Keegan – vocals (8)

Robbie Robertson – guitar (12)

All songs by Bob Dylan except:

"Romance in Durango," "Rita May," "Joey," Isis," "Hurricane," "Oh, Sister" by Bob Dylan and Jacques Levy; "This Wheel's on Fire" by Bob Dylan and Rick Danko; "Tears of Rage" by Bob Dylan and Richard Manuel; "Rake and Ramblin' Boy," "Spanish Is the Loving Tongue," "Easy and Slow," "Wild Mountain Thyme," "The Water Is Wide," and "Jesse James" traditional, arranged by Bob Dylan; "People Get Ready" by Curtis Mayfield; "The Ballad of Ira Hayes" by Peter LaFarge; "This Land Is Your Land" by Woody Guthrie; "Dark as a Dungeon" by Merle Travis; "Never Let Me Go" by Joseph Scott; "Your Cheatin' Heart" by Hank Williams; "The Tracks of My Tears" by William Robinson, Jr., Pete Moore, and William Tarplin.