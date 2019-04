Flea ricorda il regista John Singleton

View this post on Instagram

My head and heart full of remarkable humans today. The innovative director John Singleton, who changed the course of contemporary cinema when he laid down the deep beauty that was Boyz n the Hood, capturing a part of Los Angeles that had been ignored by popular culture for way too long. Poetically shining a light on the human struggles and the institutional racism here in LA all within a loving film I got completely lost in. He is leaving us way too soon and breaking through to the other side. He was so kind to me every time we met. I love this photo of him at work, singing his song, living a meaningful life and uplifting all of us. Love forever. And also today, I celebrate the birthday of the transcendent Duke Ellington, the greatest exemplar of popular music of all time. He kept changing, growing and entertaining his entire lifetime, constantly evolving and creating music of so many colors and feelings it boggles the mind. He remained curious and innovative all his life and gave us all something to aspire to. I am humbled and awed by him. He is what it means to age gracefully. And last but not least, the Texas Dalai Lama, the greatest gambling, gaming pot smoking troubadour we have ever seen. The amazing singer and songwriter Willie Nelson. HAPPY BIRTHDAY WILLIE!!! Let us never take for granted the soaring and liquid love of Willie Nelson’s voice. I can’t tell you how many times I have taken solace with the red headed stranger, he letting me know all is gonna be ok, when my burden seemed so heavy that I was gonna sink right down into the earth and suffocate forever. Willie Nelson I love you.