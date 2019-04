Brian May inaugura la targa per l'astronomo Patrick Moore - VIDEO

View this post on Instagram

My concluding remarks at Sir Patrick’s ‘Farthings’ (think “ Far Things” !) this afternoon in Selsey, unveiling a blue plaque. A little hesitant at the end - I got a bit choked at the last moment. But ‘tis done. The plaque is a nice lasting nod to a great man. Thanks to all who came. Vid by Sara Bricusse. Bri