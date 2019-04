Black Keys: il nuovo album si intitola "Let's Rock". Ascolta "Eagle Birds"

View this post on Instagram

NEW ALBUM + NEW SONG: The Black Keys are pleased to announce their ninth studio album “Let’s Rock” - available June 28th via Easy Eye Sound/Nonesuch Records. Pre-order the new album for instant downloads of the new song “Eagle Birds” & “Lo/Hi” now. Limited edition solid pink & white mix vinyl available exclusively in the Official Shop - only 7500 copies worldwide. Visit theblackkeys.com or click the link in bio/Story. “Let’s Rock” 1. Shine A Little Light 2. Eagle Birds 3. Lo/Hi 4. Walk Across The Water 5. Tell Me Lies 6. Every Little Thing 7. Get Yourself Together 8.Sit Around And Miss You 9. Go 10. Breaking Down 11. Under The Gun 12. Fire Walk With Me Written, tracked live, and produced by Dan and @officerpatrickcarney at @easyeyesound studio in Nashville, Tennessee #LetsRock