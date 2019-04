🔥 Brian May non dimentica Freddie Mercury - FOTO

View this post on Instagram

Freddie lives !!! Tom MacKenzie - sculptor - and myself, with an amazing bust of Freddie which Tom and his son Grant have created using a mixture of 3-D digital modelling and traditional sculpting skills. They kindly presented this today and will donate this priceless treasure to the Queen Studio Experience exhibition in Montreux, to be enjoyed by all who visit. Amazing ! Big Thanks guys !! Bri — photo: Sara Bricusse