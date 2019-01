View this post on Instagram

Flea posted a setlist on his IG feed of songs the guys are rehearsing for upcoming events (Grammys, Aus/NZ, Egypt)...will they play them all??? Fingers crossed! @chilipeppers @chadsmithofficial @flea333 #joshklinghoffer #anthonykiedis #chadsmith #flea #redhotchilipeppers #rhcp