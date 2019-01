View this post on Instagram

Today’s Sunday Special Set features a close look at legendary @pearljam and @soundgarden drummer @themattcameron ‘s Yamaha Absolute Hybrid Maple Kit. All shells are finished in Matte Black and have a Custom “MC” logo badge. With @pearljam Matt plays 24”x14” bass drum, 12” and 13”toms + 16” and 18” floor toms and all Yamaha hardware. Pics were taken before Matt hit the stage with Pearl Jam at this year’s @madcoolfestival, where the band excited the 80.000 fans attending the festival. We look forward to seeing more of Matt with his kit on stages worldwide in 2019! #yamahadrums #mattcameron #yamaha #drums #drummer #pearljam #soundgarden