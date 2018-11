View this post on Instagram

Thursday’s shoot, a very exciting day at @abbeyroadstudios photographing the 70’s live rig with @jimmypage 📷 thanks for capturing this bts shot @nickstevensphotographer . . . . #scarletpagephotography #portraitphotography #studiophotography #scarletpage #musicphotography #abbeyroad #jimmypage #ledzeppelin #liverig #guitaramps #amps #marshall #marshallamps #theremin #gibsonlespaul #gibson #gibsonguitars